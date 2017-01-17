35°
Hello? Hello?! Mobile outage left users offline for hours

Jennifer Dudley-Nicholson News Corp Australia Network | 17th Jan 2017 9:38 AM

VODAFONE customers were left holding the phone early this morning after the telco's 4G and 3G networks dropped out for more than two hours.

The network's customers from around Australia reported being unable to make or receive phone calls from 5.30am AEDT, and flooded social media with complaints, including concerns they could not reach the company on the phone to find out more about the outage.

Some customers were left on hold of up to 40 minutes.

A Vodafone spokeswoman said the outage affected voice services "for many customers across the country, though it wasn't all customers as it was an intermittent issue".

"It was an error made during planned work on the network," she said.

The issue was corrected at 8.10am AEDST.

The outage follows another Vodafone nationwide outage in September last year, in which a "router issue" left customers unable to access the internet, send text messages, or make phone calls.

Hello? Hello?! Mobile outage left users offline for hours

  • TV

  • 17th Jan 2017 9:00 AM

First the Onesie, now an Xbox One S inflatable controller

Fancy an inflatable Xbox One S controller?

Inflatable controller 'perfect sidekick' for Australia Day party

Sarah Harris: Here’s what Amber Sherlock should’ve done

Studio 10 and Shark Tank presenter Sarah Harris.

STUDIO 10 host says Sherlock could’ve avoided the subsequent uproar.

Amber Heard 'smitten' with Elon Musk

Amber Heard

ACTRESS is reportedly excited about going public with new boyfriend

New doco argues ‘OJ Simpson is innocent, and I can prove it’

O.J. Simpson

NEW documentary series claims to have found “missing evidence".

REVIEW: Undressed is more than titilating entertainment

Nathan and Tahlia meet for the first time on the TV series Undressed.

'DIVERSE' dating show goes more than skin deep.

