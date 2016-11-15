Help is in the bag this Christmas

IF YOU are planning on picking up your Christmas gifts in the coming weeks, think about giving back to the community.

Lisa Brown is a volunteer with Share the Dignity who are bringing their It's In the Bag campaign to the Southern Downs this silly season.

Mrs Brown says anyone can participate in the charity cause by finding an old handbag and filling it with some goodies to give to disadvantaged women around the region.

"Share the Dignity have also done drives to help homeless and displaced women access sanitary items like pads and tampons," she said.

"We'll have three collection points this year in Killarney, Stanthorpe and Warwick and we'll start collecting later this week and everything will go back to women on the Southern Downs.

"It's an opportunity to give a bit of luxury to these women at Christmas time."

Donations can be made starting this Saturday, November 19 until December 3.

The Warwick collection point is at Voyage Fitness on Palmerin St.

The Gorgeous Coffee Lounge in Killarney and Maddie's Gift Gallery will also be collecting donated gifts.

For more information, go to sharethedignity.com.au