Help us kick some city butt

16th Sep 2016 7:43 AM
READY TO RUN: Reporters Molly Glassey and Jonno Colfs are set to clock up some serious steps with the Strava app.
READY TO RUN: Reporters Molly Glassey and Jonno Colfs are set to clock up some serious steps with the Strava app.

WARWICK can boast some pretty impressive things.

We have the most famous rodeo in Australia, the quirkiest winter festival, one of the best motor racing facilities in the state, and some of the most spectacular sandstone buildings.

But now we have a new title to claim - the fittest town.

We at the Daily News are about to launch a new campaign that will help people take steps toward getting active and will see the town's overall health given a kickstart.

In such a technological age, inactivity is a real concern and it is so important we get our butts off the couch and into some workout gear.

No matter how fit or active you are, our Kick the Kilos campaign is for you.

All you have to do is download the Strava app onto your smartphone, join the Warwick Daily News team and log each time you go for a walk or run. Easy!

Then we will compare our movements with those in 13 places across Queensland and New South Wales to see which town is most active.

If you are a parkrunner, marathon runner, casual walker, Pokemon Go player or a couch potato looking to make a change, get on board.

Let's show places like Toowoomba and the Sunshine Coast that we Warwick folk are tough, fit and force to be reckoned with.

Kerri Moore

Print Editor

Warwick Daily News

