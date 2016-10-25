Helping in a roundabout way

A FEW years ago I became involved with the Warwick District Community Road Safety Group.

The first meeting I went to was the AGM and in my naivety, managed to get myself elected to the secretary position.

At the time I was surprised that they would take an untested, unknown person into such a responsible job.

Now equipped with the great knowledge of hindsight, I know why the previous secretary hightailed it away from that meeting with such a happy look on his face.

At the time, with my ego glowing with surprised pride, I just thought it was in awe of my obvious secretarial skills.

Now of course I know better. I should have remembered the old drill sergeant's words, "Never volunteer for anything boyo!”

In all seriousness it is a committee I have grown to really love and, as the other members do, take great pride in the number of things that this humble group has achieved over its lifetime.

We've had some ups and downs, happy and sad moments.

We've (metaphorically) thrown and landed quite a few punches in the cause of road safety.

The group recently celebrated 20 years of being around which is a great achievement for a grassroots group.

At this time, it's probably a good time for the current membership and I, to all thank the previous members and supporters for all the work they have done before us.

Recently one of the founding members returned to the group, let's just call him MA so as to not embarrass him. Anyway, MA pulled out some interesting old newspaper clips and so on from the early days and we sat around looking at pictures of GB with less wrinkles, DK without the grey rinse in the hair and so on. The one thing that struck me as particularly interesting was a brochure the group produced 20 years ago which was made in response to the influx of the new-fangled roundabouts which were popping up all over Warwick.

And weren't they causing some consternation.

The brochure specifically detailed the rule that you had to "Give way to Traffic ALREADY ON” the roundabout and very importantly - how to indicate when using them.

You know left indicator for left turn BEFORE entering the roundabout.

Right indicator for right turns, also BEFORE you get to the roundabout and then (and this is the bit lots of people used to forget) put the left indicator BEFORE you leave the roundabout.

If you want to go straight ahead - NO indicator before you enter the roundabout but then indicate left BEFORE you exit.

While I'm on about indicators I'm sure you'd agree that lack of or late indicator use is certainly something guaranteed to upset your fellow road users.

Just remember, they are there to tell others what you are doing.

Twenty years down the track - was the brochure effective? Let's just say we are in the process of re-printing 10,000 them for distribution.

The Warwick District Community Road Safety group meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 5.30pm at the Warwick RSL Club. Interested community members are always welcome to attend, especially those with interest in secretarial duties.