Heritage Festival hits Allora

VINTAGE COMES FIRST: Some of the vintage vehicles on display at the Allora Heritage Weekend.

THE Allora Heritage Weekend is a must-see for all lovers of vintage vehicles and farm machinery.

It's on again this year, running over Saturday and Sunday, January 28 and 29 at the Allora Showgrounds.

The event is organised by the Warwick Veteran Vintage Vehicle Club Inc and will feature a large collection of vintage Australian cars and trucks, stationary engines, historical and horse drawn machinery, tractors and much more from a bygone era.

Club secretary Chris Assenbruck said it was a great chance for everybody to get the old gear out of the shed and have a bit of fun.

"There's going to be so much to see, the grand parade is a highlight, and it's only $5 for adults to get in,” Mr Assenbruck said.

"Lots of food and drink will be available all weekend with an operating bar.

"And make sure you check out the expert commentators as they walk the grounds talking about all the items.”