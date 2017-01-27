Heritage Weekend is good old fun

THE 21st Allora Heritage Weekend will descend up the "best little town on the Downs” this weekend.

It's a must for lovers of everything vintage as the Allora showgrounds transform into a rumbling, historic museum.

Entry is only $5 for adults, there'll be plenty of food and drink available and organisers expect thousands from across the state to visit across the weekend.

On display will be hundreds of items, ranging from vintage and veteran vehicles, to vintage farm machinery, as well as local legends showcasing their various skills.

Don't miss Mick Bradford and his heavy horses or Jim Smith and his pie cart, which may well be the world's largest.

Club secretary Chris Assenbruck said the weekend was a must see for lovers of yesteryear.

"There's going to be so much to see, the grand parade is a highlight,” Mr Assenbruck said.

"And make sure you check out the expert commentators as they walk the grounds talking about all the items on display.”

WHERE:

Allora Showgrounds

WHEN:

Tomorrow and Sunday

COST:

$5 for adults