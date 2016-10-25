He's here for the Melbourne Cup of campdrafting

David Thorn from Cootamundra on Oh How Foxy.

MAKING the most of the bright sunshine and the beautiful weather at the Warwick Rodeo and Campdraft was competitor David Thorn.

Perched atop his mare Oh How Foxy Mr Thorn said he loved coming to Warwick.

"We're here for a bit of a spell and we treat it as a bit of a holiday to come up here," he said.

"I like the town and think this is about the sixth or seventh year we've come up for the rodeo."

Despite having spent most of his life around horses, campdrafting is only relatively new to Mr Thorn.

"I've been into it now for about eight years I guess," he said.

"It's a great family sport.

"Most weekends we go away as a family and ride a draft if we can.

"My wife and two kids are coming up from Cootamundra to join me here on Thursday."

Mr Thorn said campdrafting is something fun they can do with their horses.

"It's a got a lot to do with family," he said.

"It's a very family orientated sport and it's also pretty addictive.

"You get a little taste of success and you just want more."

Mr Thorn said there would be a campdraft on somewhere in Australia every weekend.

"But nothing like this," he said.

"This is the Melbourne Cup of campdrafting."

Mr Thorn said everyone wants the bragging rights in Warwick.

"Everybody would love to have that Gold Cup on the mantle, that's why we're here," he said.

"It's a prestigious event and it seems to get bigger every year.

"Other people try to run events but they won't top this."

Mr Thorn said he doesn't take it all too seriously though.

"I had a few good runs, and have another tonight," he said.

"I'm here to enjoy the week and have a good time."