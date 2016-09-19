18°
News

Don't dream it's over! Crowded House to play special gigs

Sherele Moody
| 19th Sep 2016 8:10 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CROWDED House's return to the Sydney Opera House will be the best kind of recurring dream for fans of the iconic band.

Crowded House last played the Opera House on November 24, 1996.

The band will return to the venue on September 25 and 26 - almost 20 years to the day of their Farewell to the World gig.

The band will also be inducted into the ARIA Hall Of Fame at the 2016 ARIA Awards.

Tickets for both Opera House shows go on sale on September 26.

Founded by Neil Finn and Nick Seymour, Crowded House released its first album in 1986.

Since then the New Zealand/Aussie music favourites have sold almost two million albums, had 16 top-50 singles and five #1 albums in Australia. They have also score 13 ARIA awards.

The band is also re-issuing all of its albums along with rare demos and other "unreleased musical curiosities". - ARM NEWSDESK

Topics:  crowded house, editors picks, music

All the glamour from the Assumption College Formal

All the glamour from the Assumption College Formal

The Assumption College Formal was held on Friday, September 16 at Kings Theatre, Warwick.

Southern Downs man arrested after drunken violence

Generic police sign Photo Contributed

Southern Downs man arrested after drunken rampage

Lots more rain on the way; flood risk

The Condamine River rises after constant heavy overnight rain

THE rain is not finished for the Southern Downs.

Don't dream it's over! Crowded House to play special gigs

Crowded House will return to the Sydney Opera House on September 25 and 26 – almost 20 years to the day of their Farewell to the World gig.

Crowded House fans, don't dream it's over as your band returns

Local Partners

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Community clubs are good at what they do. They are not so good at telling the world about what they do, as Clubs Queensland CEO Doug Flockhart explains.

10 fascinating facts you need to know about the new $5 note

The new $5 note.

What does our new $5 note look like?

BUSHkids golf put off for three weeks

Bob and Judy Lester, Marg Adcock and Ian Stewart are four of many regulars at charity days at the Warwick Golf Club.

BUSHkids golf off for three weeks

Latest deals and offers

2016 Emmy Awards red carpet fashions

2016 Emmy Awards red carpet fashions

STARS of the small screen are frocked up for US television's night of nights.

  • TV

  • 19th Sep 2016 9:00 AM

Sound of Music star taken by rare form of dementia

Charmian Carr died of complications from a rare form of dementia

Don't dream it's over! Crowded House to play special gigs

Crowded House will return to the Sydney Opera House on September 25 and 26 – almost 20 years to the day of their Farewell to the World gig.

Crowded House fans, don't dream it's over as your band returns

Eldest daughter from Sound of Music has died, age 73

"Sound of Music actress Charmian Carr is seen in an undated photo provided by the Carr family. Carr died Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Woodland Hills, Calif., of complications from a rare form of dementia. Carr was best known for her role as the eldest Von Trapp daughter, Liesl, in the academy award winning movie, The Sound of Music. She was 73.

Actress Charmian Carr has died aged 73, after suffering dementia

Megan Gale's wise words for new class of the catwalk

Megan Gale is a judge on the 10th season of Australia's Next Top Model.

NEW Australia's Next Top Model judge nurtures young talent.

Craig blind-sided as Survivor idol play sends him home

Australian Survivor contestant Craig I'Anson.

Craig's departure is one of the biggest game shake-ups this season.

Ben and Andy find reno perfection on The Block

The Block's Ben and Andy in their winning guest bedroom.

SCHOOL teachers top the class with bathroom masterstroke.

Refurbished Ranch Style

54 Glen Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $ 347,300

Family 4 built in bedroom home on a larger 1627 m corner allotment which allows more scope to accommodate your particular needs. Master bedroom has floor to...

Fertile Creek Frontage

Freestone 4370

Rural 0 0 $230000

Only 15 minutes East of Warwick, 40 acres of fertile black soil fronting Freestone Creek has power at the corner of the block. Good rural fencing around the lot...

Hendon - Deuchar

0 Hendon Deuchar Road, Deuchar 4362

Rural 0 0 $150000

Want a country escape for the weekend? Or do you like being out on the land with no neighbours in sight. Here is a 8 Hectare block with a gully running through the...

Off Beaten Track

0 Big Hill Road, Pratten 4370

Rural 0 0 $150000

Great Bush Block for your weekend escape! Plenty of good ironbark and gum if you want to harvest the timber, family investment or property trust. Gently undulating...

&quot;Sherwin&quot; - Rural Lifestyle

15602 Cunningham Highway, Cunningham 4370

Rural 0 0 $ 155,000

Only a 15 minute drive, 20K to the west of Warwick. Power to the 10.5 Ha, 26 acres, gently rolling lifestyle acreage rural block which is fully fenced fronting a...

Modern Ranch Style

141 Falla Lane, Leyburn 4365

Rural 3 2 3 $365000

Modern Ranch style 3 bedroom family home plus an office with cathedral ceilings and aircon, on 10.49 ha with frontage to a creek. Gas cooker, dishwasher, pantry...

Picturesque Valley Property

Elbow Valley 4370

Rural 3 2 2 $630000

Located in the picturesque Elbow Valley is this lifestyle property with an income. Only 15 minutes from Warwick, 52.55 hectares with sheds, cattle yards and crush...

Farmhouse with Views

Freestone 4370

House 4 1 3 $319,000

Fantastic views from this large timber farmhouse on 5ac (2.2Ha). It has 2 bedrooms and 2 sleep-outs. The country kitchen has adjoining lounge and dining areas.

Hobby Farm with Income

Warwick 4370

3 1 4 $ 349,000

Here's a great opportunity for an animal lover who wants an income. Comfortable three bedroom timber home has a separate lounge, dining, and multiple sitting areas...

Plenty of Water !

225 Ellwood Road, Applethorpe 4378

2 1 3 $385,000

No water worries - 75,000 litres of rainwater tanks with a filtration system. Another water tank automatically filled from the solar powered bore. Dam has a petrol...

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

Whitsundays resort could be bought for $15m

Peppers Airlie Beach.

Whitsundays hotel sale expected to fetch at least $15m

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft backs 20 storey development

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has thrown his support behind a potential 209 storey building development.

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has backed a 20 storey development.

3500 jobs on the way with new $950 million resort

Residential, tourist, community, and open space on Hummock Hill Island.

PROPERTY developers plan to begin construction next year.

New dining and entertainment options for Redbank Plaza

Redbank Plaza is getting a $4 million upgrade.

Multimillion-dollar upgrade for shopping centre