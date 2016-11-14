Higgins family touched by kindness through tragedy

THE Warwick and Allora communities were plunged into mourning last month, following news much loved school principal Phill Higgins had passed away.

Students, parents, friends and colleagues paid tribute to the man who had positively impacted their lives.

Today, Sue Higgins reaches out to those who helped her and her family during the tragic loss of her husband.

Friends,

They say that challenging times can bring out the best in people and recently we have seen this in action. When faced with the devastating loss of our beloved husband and dad, Phill, so many showed us such kindness that it is difficult to ever express the gratitude we feel for the support that we have been given.

In the form of cooking, flowers, cards, prayers, messages, help, friendship - kindness of all kinds - there has been an incredibly positive energy uplifting us and helping us to cope with our 'new normal' and there is no way to thank everyone personally so, please, know that Sue, Tom, Sally, Mary and Matthew Higgins feel tremendously blessed and grateful to be surrounded by such a fantastically supportive community.

Thank you.

Sue Higgins