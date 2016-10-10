'High profile' Warwick man on child sex abuse charges

BREAKING: A high profile Warwick man will face court today charged with indecently treating 16 underage girls.

Police charged the man in June over the alleged offending which dates back 30 years or more.

His case was transferred on June 16 to Toowoomba District Court due to the accused man's high profile in the community.

At the time Judge David Andrews said there was a "spread of information" about the alleged offending.

"In these circumstances, the risk that members of community will be aware of the defendant and the allegations against him… is a high one."

The man's trial begins today in Toowoomba District Court.