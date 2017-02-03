Highway roll-over in Inglewood

UPDATE, 1.45pm: A man in his 20s was the only occupant of a vehicle that rolled on the Cunningham Hwy earlier today.

Paramedics rushed to the scene at Inglewood just before 11am.

The man had only minor injuries and was not taken to hospital.

EARLER, 11.15am: PARAMEDICS are en route to a reported single-vehicle roll-over on the Cunningham Hwy at Inglewood.

The 000 call was made just before 11am, where there is reportedly no entrapment of passengers in the vehicle.

The cause of the crash is at this stage unknown.