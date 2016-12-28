Historic homes lift market

HISTORIC homes set the benchmark for prices buyers are willing to pay to own a prestige property in Warwick this year.

The city's median house price grew by 4.17% during the 12 months and agents said cashed-up buyers with $600,000-plus budgets dominated the pointy end.

Character properties built in the 1800s offering lifestyle and space were among those that set record prices, according to LJ Hooker agent Leanne Cameron.

"People from interstate, particularly Sydney, were looking at the top of the market. They are predominantly in the 55 to 75-year-old bracket and buying as owner occupiers,” Ms Cameron said.

"Wide streets and areas where there is access to off-street parking will always be appealing for buyers such as Panorama Court which continues to be one of the Warwick's most sought-after areas.

"But no matter what their budgets, buyers are eschewing hemmed-in homes where the streets are narrow and there is no off-street parking.”

Among the priciest properties sold this year were historic homes at 25 Serisier Rd at Leslie which fetched $700,000 and 177 Palmerin St, Warwick which sold for $690,000.

Ms Cameron, who sold both properties, said the home's history, space and quality renovations had appealed to buyers.

Southern Downs Realty agent Brent Bowles said buying had been strong across the market from low-budget to luxury properties.

"It has been a really solid year due to the quality of listings we have had in Warwick. We have been seeing the $600,000-mark properties attracting buyers right through to the Christmas period,” Mr Bowles said.

Warwick's healthy gross rental of 5.41% for houses had maintained investor interest he said.

Wingarra, west of Warwick, is currently the most expensive property on the market at $2.7million.