Hit-run cyclist trial date moved

Geoffrey Sleba stands accused of causing the death of a cyclist.

THE trial of a truck driver who allegedly hit a cyclist and left him for dead has been adjourned after just two days.

Geoffrey Joseph Sleba's defence counsel told Judge Deborah Richards new evidence had been sprung on them by the Crown which could change the course of the trial.

Twelve witnesses were cross-examined by Sleba's counsel Peter Davis QC and barrister Dennis Lynch before the case was adjourned in Warwick Magistrates Court.

They included two Warwick police officers and a couple who found the body of the cyclist, Dr Martin Pearson.

A jury was empanelled on Monday but dismissed after lunch on Tuesday when Judge Richards granted the adjournment.

The case is due to be reheard in Warwick District Court during the next available sitting, which could be as late as February.

The trial of the 44-year-old accused of leaving Dr Pearson, 61, for dead on the Inglewood-Millmerran Rd on Anzac Day 2014 was expected to last a week before the adjournment.

Sleba, a father of eight, was released on bail.

Dr Pearson's family and supporters were present for both days of the trial.