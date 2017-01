UPDATE: A horse on the loose in Gore St, Warwick, has been returned to the owner.

Warwick police said the horse was running around the area for about 30 minutes.

EARLIER: POLICE are called out for a wide variety of jobs - this morning it is a horse on the loose.

At 7.20am today, Warwick police were on the way to Gore St to investigate the situation.

The horse is at the northern end of Gore St towards the river.