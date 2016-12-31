Hosting a party? Let police know

POLICE PRESENCE: Snr Sgt Jamie Deacon said Warwick residents have been well behaved in the lead up to tonight's celebrations.

WARWICK police are preparing for their most hectic night of the year and are focused on making it a safe night for party-goers.

Warwick Police Senior Sergeant Jamie Deacon said the station had extra staff to oversee tonight's celebrations, traditionally one of the busiest for crews.

The Queensland Police Service invites hosts each year to register their new year's eve party with police so the person holding the event can be supplied with advice and resources.

Snr Sgt Deacon said there was still time for hosts to let police know if they were concerned their party may become unruly.

"If things do go wrong, police will have the information necessary to deal with any issues," Snr Sgt Deacon said.

"We don't need to know about every party if it's a quiet affair, but if the host is concerned uninvited guests may arrive or that there may be some people who are going to become unruly and the occupant doesn't have control over, let us know ahead or during the course of the evening," he said.

Snr Sgt Deacon said Warwick residents have been well behaved today in the lead up to new year celebrations.

"The key for tonight is to plan ahead and know that it may be difficult to get home from a party. For the host that means having an extra bed or two if guests require it, and for party-goers to organise a friend or family member to pick them up."

People will see a significant police presence across the region tonight and will not tolerate anti-social or violent behaviour.

"We have extra staff on tonight and are wanting everyone to have a safe and happy new year," Snr Sgt Deacon said.

"Our key message for new year as always is to not drink and drive."