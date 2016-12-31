38°
News

Hosting a party? Let police know

Sonja Koremans
| 31st Dec 2016 2:39 PM
POLICE PRESENCE: Snr Sgt Jamie Deacon said Warwick residents have been well behaved in the lead up to tonight's celebrations.
POLICE PRESENCE: Snr Sgt Jamie Deacon said Warwick residents have been well behaved in the lead up to tonight's celebrations. Warwick Daily News

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WARWICK police are preparing for their most hectic night of the year and are focused on making it a safe night for party-goers.

Warwick Police Senior Sergeant Jamie Deacon said the station had extra staff to oversee tonight's celebrations, traditionally one of the busiest for crews.

The Queensland Police Service invites hosts each year to register their new year's eve party with police so the person holding the event can be supplied with advice and resources.

Snr Sgt Deacon said there was still time for hosts to let police know if they were concerned their party may become unruly.

"If things do go wrong, police will have the information necessary to deal with any issues," Snr Sgt Deacon said.

"We don't need to know about every party if it's a quiet affair, but if the host is concerned uninvited guests may arrive or that there may be some people who are going to become unruly and the occupant doesn't have control over, let us know ahead or during the course of the evening," he said.

Snr Sgt Deacon said Warwick residents have been well behaved today in the lead up to new year celebrations.

"The key for tonight is to plan ahead and know that it may be difficult to get home from a party. For the host that means having an extra bed or two if guests require it, and for party-goers to organise a friend or family member to pick them up."

People will see a significant police presence across the region tonight and will not tolerate anti-social or violent behaviour.

"We have extra staff on tonight and are wanting everyone to have a safe and happy new year," Snr Sgt Deacon said.

"Our key message for new year as always is to not drink and drive."

Warwick Daily News
Hosting a party? Let police know

Hosting a party? Let police know

Warwick police are preparing for their most hectic night of the year and are focused on making it a safe night for party-goers.

Watch out for deadly degrees

SUN SAFETY: With the mercury forecast to nudge 40 degrees, Queensland Ambulance Service urges people to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness.

Temperatures are soaring and so are the heat stroke warnings.

The Warwick Daily News Top 10 stories of 2016

Passing of Phill Higgins.

Take a look back at our biggest stories for 2016

Warning to Uber users this New Year's

Traditional taxis are upping their game to fight Uber.

New Year's ride sharing price surges

Local Partners

Hosting a party? Let police know

Warwick police are preparing for their most hectic night of the year and are focused on making it a safe night for party-goers.

Add this to your bucket list

FUN RUN: There will be entertainment across each race, plenty of prizes and a personalised gift of recognition for those running all five races.

The Warwick Pentath-run will be back bigger and better in 2017

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

Woodford Folk Festival on track to smash records

Monsieur Camembert performs at Woodford Folk Festival.

Great artists, perfect weather the perfect recipe for Woodford

Rock in the New Year in Warwick

ROCK DOGS: Sleeping Dogs, Anthony "Ganza” Routh, Steve "Stevie Ray” Moore, Nick "Rick Rock” Locke, Jonny "Goldenpipes” Colfs and Taos "Gavin Farris” Poole.

Is live music what you desire to kick along your NYE party?

Victoria Beckham's label 'threatened with closure'

Victoria Beckham's label 'threatened with closure'

FASHION designer Victoria Beckham has been formally warned that her label could be closed down for failing to file its accounts on time.

George Michael's post-mortem is 'inconclusive'

George Michael's death still being treated as unexplained

Jennifer Lopez and Drake filmed kissing at club

Drake and J Lo on Instagram

Not everyone is convinced that J Lo and Drake are a couple

A look at the year ahead in entertainment

Singer Adele

FROM Adele to the Dixie Chicks and Jon Snow, 2017 will be busy.

Dating Gamer Killer’s life to become subject of new TV movie

The Dating Game Killer, Rodney Alcala.

The handsome man on the game show had a dark secret

The wait's nearly over for Sherlock fans

Martin Freeman and Benedict Cumberbatch star in the TV series Sherlock.

WHAT you need to know about season four of the crime drama.

Aussie director puts twist on video game for big screen

Michael Fassbender in a scene from the movie Assassin's Creed.

ASSASSIN'S Creed boasts incredible stunts and action scenes.

Mancave Manor

Sladevale 4370

Rural 3 2 8 $ 349,000

Perfect place for Him and Her. Trouble compromising? Comfortable three bedroom home on 4.05 hectares with a large shed which includes an office, just 10 K from...

Elevated Views

57 Murray Street, Maryvale 4370

Residential Land MARYVALE Ready to build - Fantastic elevated views of the Great Dividing ... $47,000

MARYVALE Ready to build - Fantastic elevated views of the Great Dividing Range and the township of Maryvale. 40.2 m frontage x 50.3 m depth. Driveway done...

1/4 Acre Lot

Maryvale 4370

Residential Land $40,000 will buy this 1/4 acre lot in the village of Maryvale, ... $40,000

$40,000 will buy this 1/4 acre lot in the village of Maryvale, 20.1 m frontage x 50.3 m depth. Power at the boundary, rural fencing and VIEWS. Take advantage of...

Wow! The View

59 Murray Street, Maryvale 4370

House 3 2 2 $ 248,000

Get in early! FIRST HOME BUYERS ... qualifies for $20,000 grant !! Finishing touches are being done now. Have first chance to buy this 3 bedroom plus office or...

Large Home -Easy Care Garden

112 Rosenthal Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 1 4 $269,000

4 bedrooms *renovated bathroom, extra shower in large laundry *renovated kitchen * walk in butler style pantry, spacious lounge * easterly aspect with full length...

Well Presented Quiet Location

9 Odonnell Court, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $339,000

You will never see another opportunity quite like this one! We strongly encourage inspections of this amazing home. You will be impressed with everything this...

Investment Opportunity!

Warwick 4370

House 8 4 $860,000

Four Homes, currently rented with income $870 per week, situated on a total of 2864sm of land. The properties are for sale as a package including four timber homes...

Walk to City Centre

68 Guy Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $235,000

3 Bedrooms * entry * sunroom *large formal lounge and dining with woodheater fireplace *spacious kitchen meals -good bench and cupboard space, four door pantry and...

Quality 813m2 Building Block

Lot 3 Gilbert Crescent, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $85,000

This quality 813m2 building block situated close to Scots College, townwater, sewered, curbing and channelling. Close to CBD, no building covenants apply. Not many...

Country Hideaway

0 Blakes Road, Warwick 4370

Rural 0 0 $ 280,000

Rural and mountain views from this 33.12 hectare country hideaway 15 minutes south of Warwick. Gullies run into 2 dams and are great to go exploring. Neighbours...

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

Tillys' dream now a reality

IN BUSINESS: United Petroleum food merchandiser Brian Glassel with Miles developer Glenn Tilly.

24/7 truck stop opens in Miles

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

'One of a kind': Gladstone's chapel home up for sale

The chapel at 9 Williamson St which has been turned into a family home is on the market.

Chapel family home is on the market, name your price.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!