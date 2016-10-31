Hot, cloudy and a chance of showers for start of the week

IT'S going to be a cloudy and hot start to the week on the Southern Downs.

Showers are forecast to fall with a medium (60%) chance of showers in the southeast and a slight (30%) chance elsewhere.

There is also chance of a gusty thunderstorm today.

The maximum expected temperature today is 30 degrees.

Tomorrow should see the showers move into the north part of the region with a 40% in the morning.

Once again there is a chance of a thunderstorm in the north in the late morning.

The temperature will again reach a top of 30 tomorrow.

Wednesday should be fine and sunny with a top of 30.

Thursday will see another cloudy day with slight chance of rain and thunderstorms.