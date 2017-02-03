HOT HOT HOT: Record breaking heat melts the Downs

YESTERDAY saw the hottest February day ever recorded in parts of the Southern Downs.

Applethorpe registered a sweltering maximum temperature of 36.5 degrees, the hottest February day since 36.1 degrees was recorded in 1983.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Vinord Anand said other parts of the downs got very close to records also.

"Toowoomba reached a maximum of 37.1 and the February record is 37.4 degrees from 2001," he said.

"Warwick got to a maximum of 38.8 degrees, only .2 of a degree off the February record of 39 set in 1983 also."

Yesterday also saw some showers and storms across the Southern Downs with Storm King Dam registering a fall of 30mm.

There will be slight respite today as cloud cover drops temperatures across the region but it's still going to be very hot with Warwick expecting a top temperature of 35 degrees.

"We are certainly expecting the warm conditions to continue but compared to yesterday it will be a bit cooler," Mr Anand said.

"We are forecasting showers today as well and maybe somes storm, but these should be isolated to the Granite Belt, the higher ground region closer to the New South Wales border.

"So we'll see some slightly unstable conditions and some places could see totals of 17-35mm on the southern part of the Granite Belt."

Mr Anand said the chance of showers would ease over the weekend.

"We may see a few millimetres down in the south of the region again tomorrow," he said.

"Saturday will also see similar temperatures to Friday with slightly cooler conditions.

"But Sunday will see temperatures rise again and we're expecting 37 degrees in Warwick for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday and around 35 for Stanthorpe across the same period."

Mr Anand said temperatures were well above the February average across the region.

"For example Warwick's February average is 29 degrees, so yesterday was almost 10 degrees above average," he said.

"And that was the trend across the whole region.

"It also looks like it's going to stay very warm for a little while longer as well."