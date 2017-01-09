Hot, hot week ahead for the Southern Downs

IT'S going to be another hot week on the Southern Downs, with temperatures rising steadily to peak at 38 degrees on Saturday.

Today we'll see light north-easterly winds bringing warm air from the north of the country with a top of 32 and only a 10% chance of showers across the region.

Tomorrow will reach 34 with the overnight minimum only falling to between 18 and 23 degrees.

On Wednesday, there is a slight chance of a shower in the southern parts of the region and a top of 36 is expected.

There is also a slight chance of a thunderstorm in the south-east during the afternoon and evening.

On Thursday the winds will shift to north-westerly, bring hotter weather in from inland Australia, there is also a 40% chance of a shower and a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening.

Thursday's expected top is 37 degrees with overnight temperatures hovering between 21 and a steamy 27 degrees.

Friday will see much the same with a 50% chance of showers and another scorching top of 37 degrees.

Saturday will reach 38 with a 50% chance of showers.

Sunday will see a change come through with the expected top dropping back to 31 degrees.