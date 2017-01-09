32°
News

Hot, hot week ahead for the Southern Downs

Jonno Colfs
| 9th Jan 2017 7:34 AM
Generic hot weather photo.
Generic hot weather photo. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT'S going to be another hot week on the Southern Downs, with temperatures rising steadily to peak at 38 degrees on Saturday.

Today we'll see light north-easterly winds bringing warm air from the north of the country with a top of 32 and only a 10% chance of showers across the region.

Tomorrow will reach 34 with the overnight minimum only falling to between 18 and 23 degrees.

On Wednesday, there is a slight chance of a shower in the southern parts of the region and a top of 36 is expected.

There is also a slight chance of a thunderstorm in the south-east during the afternoon and evening.

On Thursday the winds will shift to north-westerly, bring hotter weather in from inland Australia, there is also a 40% chance of a shower and a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening.

Thursday's expected top is 37 degrees with overnight temperatures hovering between 21 and a steamy 27 degrees.

Friday will see much the same with a 50% chance of showers and another scorching top of 37 degrees.

Saturday will reach 38 with a 50% chance of showers.

Sunday will see a change come through with the expected top dropping back to 31 degrees.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  summer warwick weather

Missing woman's items found in murder-accused's home

Missing woman's items found in murder-accused's home

POLICE believe their disappearances were pre-planned but the cases remain open to investigation until the two women make contact.

  • Crime

  • 9th Jan 2017 10:28 AM

Rollover on New England Highway

Ambulance generic

EMERGENCY services are on their way to the scene of a crash.

75% of Warwick donors stop giving their blood

Red Cross blood donor service generic images.

25% of local regular donors are making the round trip to Toowoomba

Hot, hot week ahead for the Southern Downs

Generic hot weather photo.

Another above average week ahead.

Local Partners

Snake outbreak puts pets at risk

Summer is the season of snakes, and vets warn pets are at greater risk of being bitten this year.

Stingy patients swamp hospital

MEDICAL CRISIS: Warwick Hospital's emergency department is being stretched to the limit by non-urgent patients.

Patients clog up Warwick hospital with minor medical ailments

Show society plans for 150th annual show in March

Showjumping winner Nikki Burraston riding Dakota with Brock Harvey (2nd, 3rd and 5th), William Wood riding Cupcake (4th) and Kate Hurley (6th) at the 2016 Warwick Show.

Major plans in place for 150th Warwick Show

New attraction for Southern Downs show season

Fans of this sport will want to check out Allora Show

Fishing permits: The where, why and how

Sam Steketee landed this lovely 90cm Murray Cod at Connolly Dam last year.

Some Aussies love nothing more than getting away for some fishing.

Stars hit Golden Globes red carpet

Stars hit Golden Globes red carpet

All the hottest frocks and shocks from the 74th annual Golden Globes red carpet.

Anna Kendrick would rather drink than win

Anna Kendrick prefers not to win awards

Jimmy Fallon to open Golden Globes with musical spoof

Jimmy Fallon, host of the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards, poses with Miss Golden Globes 2017, from left, sisters Sistine, Scarlet and Sophia Stallone after rolling out the red carpet during Golden Globe Awards Preview Day at the Beverly Hilton on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Jimmy Fallon will open the night with a musical spoof of La La Land.

Ben Affleck: I'd 'discourage' my kids from becoming actors

Ben Affleck would "discourage" his children from becoming actors

Oscars glory in sight for CQ make-up artist

STARRING ROLE: Sarah Snook, Amanda Woodhams and Hayley Magnus in a scene from The Dressmaker, where hairstyling and make-up was overseen by Rocky-born Shane Thomas. The team have been shortlisted for an Oscar.

Shane Thomas heads to LA with make-up team from The Dressmaker.

Samsung or LG: Who will win Australia's TV war in 2017?

Samsung's new QLED televisons: Where TV is art.

LG wins the 'whoa display' award but Samsung leader for 11 years

Serial killers top my reading list

Ann Rickard

I love a thriller, especially if it features a nasty serial killer.

Charming Cottage

4 Drayton Street, Allora 4362

House 2 2 2 $189,000

Neat 2 bedroom plus study cottage on an easy care 551sqm fully fenced block just a short walk to the Allora Central Business District. Both bedrooms are large with...

Quality Home On Property Providing Privacy

195 Ravenscroft, Elbow Valley 4370

Rural 4 2 3 $575,000

This quality 4 bedroom home sits on an elevated 116 acre property approximately 25 kilometres from Warwick. The spacious home features 2 living areas both with...

Great view, Room For Your Pets

11257 Cunningham Highway, Gladfield 4370

3 1 2 $269,000

Taking in rural views across Gladfield sits this 3 bedroom home on approximately 5 acres. The home has a renovated kitchen with breakfast bar which is open plan...

Mancave Manor

Sladevale 4370

Rural 3 2 8 $ 349,000

Perfect place for Him and Her. Trouble compromising? Comfortable three bedroom home on 4.05 hectares with a large shed which includes an office, just 10 K from...

Elevated Views

57 Murray Street, Maryvale 4370

Residential Land MARYVALE Ready to build - Fantastic elevated views of the Great Dividing ... $47,000

MARYVALE Ready to build - Fantastic elevated views of the Great Dividing Range and the township of Maryvale. 40.2 m frontage x 50.3 m depth. Driveway done...

1/4 Acre Lot

Maryvale 4370

Residential Land $40,000 will buy this 1/4 acre lot in the village of Maryvale, ... $40,000

$40,000 will buy this 1/4 acre lot in the village of Maryvale, 20.1 m frontage x 50.3 m depth. Power at the boundary, rural fencing and VIEWS. Take advantage of...

Wow! The View

59 Murray Street, Maryvale 4370

House 3 2 2 $ 248,000

Get in early! FIRST HOME BUYERS ... qualifies for $20,000 grant !! Finishing touches are being done now. Have first chance to buy this 3 bedroom plus office or...

Large Home -Easy Care Garden

112 Rosenthal Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 1 4 $269,000

4 bedrooms *renovated bathroom, extra shower in large laundry *renovated kitchen * walk in butler style pantry, spacious lounge * easterly aspect with full length...

Well Presented Quiet Location

9 Odonnell Court, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $339,000

You will never see another opportunity quite like this one! We strongly encourage inspections of this amazing home. You will be impressed with everything this...

Investment Opportunity!

Warwick 4370

House 8 4 $860,000

Four Homes, currently rented with income $870 per week, situated on a total of 2864sm of land. The properties are for sale as a package including four timber homes...

A horror story for landlords

David Peritz — a face that Elizabeth Abel won’t forget in a hurry.

A horror story for those who rent out their homes

Teen nails import trade, moves onto property market

TEEN TYCOON: Will Deeth, 15, made $70,000 from selling toys over the Christmas period.

He's mastered importing, now he wants to get into property

REVEALED: Maroochy club site's future after $6m sale

An artist's impression shows the 132-unit development approved by Sunshine Coast Council before the site's sale. New owner Aura intends to build a retirement complex with more communal spaces than this original proposal.

Big change ahead for this central Maroochydore street

Finding love increases rent for Mackay couple

Dennis and Julieta Lyons have been told by the Department of Housing their rent will increase all because the couple fell in love and got married.

Mackay couple left wondering if they might have been better off not getting...

Coast development on hold as receivers move in

Jay Emmerton, CEO of RPG.

Receivers to be appointed to Emporio development

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!