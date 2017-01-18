Hot weather brings out crims

HEAT AND CRIME: There is a correlation between increased temperatures and break-ins.

MANY people love summer on the Southern Downs, including criminals with warm weather providing an opportune time for them to rob houses and cars.

Warwick police have warned there is a correlation between increased temperatures and break-ins in the region as residents unwittingly attract unwanted guests to their homes and vehicles by leaving doors open.

Warwick Sergeant Shane Reid said people kept windows open frequently in summer while they were out and were more likely to leave their homes unoccupied to take part in warm weather activities.

"If you are going to cool down your house or car by leaving the windows open, make sure you are in it," Sgt Reid said.

"People open up their homes because they may not have air-conditioning, or for their pets, but it comes at a high risk, regardless of the surroundings."

Sgt Reid said there were no safe areas in Warwick to leave property unsecured.

Car break-ins make up the majority of thefts in the region, with up to five a week when offenders target the town.

House break-ins are sporadic but police figures show there are about 50 a year in Warwick.

Sgt Reid said many residents in the area were too trusting.

"They think that because they are in the country, they don't need to lock their homes, shed or car," he said.

"These are the opportunities that thieves look for.

"It attracts criminal activity to the area and it's not only costly to the person due to loss of property and insurance claims but can also impact on the whole community when insurance rates in the area go up."

Preventable break-ins, such as those that happened at unlocked or unsecured premises, also tied up police resources on a crime that could have been easily avoided, Sgt Reid said.

Stanthorpe police have taken the proactive and unpopular action of fining car owners who leave their vehicles unsecured.

Several residents have been issued with $48 fines this month, including three in one street.

A Stanthorpe police spokesman said residents regularly left property unsecured.

"Time and again police locate cars with windows down, doors unlocked and either keys in the ignition or valuable personal property readily visible on the seats or in the console," the spokesman said.

"We hope the message will get through to lock it or lose it and prevent crime," he said.