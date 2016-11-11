Hotter than average and storms ahead

THE coming days are set to be sweltering on the Southern Downs.

Storms and high temperatures are forecast across the region along with a high fire danger and extreme UV conditions.

Bureau of Meteorology forecast Sean Fitzgerald said the fire danger was a worry.

"We've had an upper level trough as well as a surface trough move through the south of the state and this has brought hot dry winds from the inland Queensland.

"This combination of dry air, strong winds, high temps, as well as persistent drying over a few days plus the presence of storms means very high fire dangers around south east Queensland.

"And in some places in Queensland, we're seeing severe fire dangers.”

As for the weather, Mr Fitzgerald said it would be a summery weekend.

"Looking ahead to the weekend, we have got a new trough out west developing on Friday and this is expected to move through the Southern Downs on Sunday,” he said.

"This will bring more storms and more hot weather.

"But by Monday things will be back to around average temperatures and nice and sunny.

Mr Fitzgerald said the forecasts were 31 degrees for Friday, 29 degrees for Saturday and 31 on Sunday.

"The average is 27.9 degrees for this time of year so we're a few degrees above that,” he said.

"Still well shy of the record for November though, which is 39.8 degrees.

"There's a slight chance of a gusty thunderstorm tomorrow, a higher chance on Saturday and again on Sunday.”