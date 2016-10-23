House saved by quick action of fire fighters on Granite Belt

The Queensland Fire and Rescue Service was on scene.

A HOUSE on fire at Garth Lane, Glen Aplin, was saved by the quick action of fire fighters from two Queensland Fire and Rescue Service (QFRS) urban units from Stanthorpe, a rural fire brigade unit and fire fighters who travelled in one unit from Warwick.

They attacked the fire from inside the house and also from the roof after removing some roofing. The Rural Fire Brigade helped by pumping water from a dam to replenish one of the urban fire units.

The fire was reported by neighbours at 11.24am today and extinguished by 12.51pm. The house occupants were away for the weekend.

The QFRS spokeswoman said yesterday afternoon that a fire investigator was on route to the scene.

"The fire could have been started by solar panels,” she said.

"Most of the damage was to the eastern side of the house, predominately the roof.”