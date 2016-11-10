How did we get to President Trump?

WHEN Donald Trump announced he would be making a bid for the White House, there would presumably have been few who took his words seriously.

He was a man who was known for saying outlandish things and his views and comments were often disregarded. But then he became a real contender for the Republican nomination and people started to wonder if this could be real.

Then he won the nomination, said more shocking things, and his popularity soared.

Despite video of him admitting to groping women in the now infamous "p***y grabbing" tape, vowing to build a wall "to keep out the Mexicans", who he has also branded rapists, and his countless other outrageous and bigoted remarks, people rallied for him.

But while many are still in shock it has come this far and we will have President Trump, the question now is "why?" Why has this man, who spouts hatred, bigotry and intolerance, been overwhelmingly elected as the leader of the most powerful country in the world?

I fear it is because of, not despite his horrible antics, he has come this far.

I fear he is the personification of the American culture of today, which is rejecting equality, tolerance and political correctness, and like the bully in the schoolyard, is driving the small guys down, in pursuit of an illusion of insurmountable power.

In a time that is meant to be progressive, it certainly feels as if this is step that could set us back decades.