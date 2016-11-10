31°
Opinion

How did we get to President Trump?

Kerri Moore | 10th Nov 2016 9:45 AM
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump arrives to speak to a campaign rally, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, in Sanford, Fla. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump arrives to speak to a campaign rally, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, in Sanford, Fla. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci) Evan Vucci

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHEN Donald Trump announced he would be making a bid for the White House, there would presumably have been few who took his words seriously.

He was a man who was known for saying outlandish things and his views and comments were often disregarded. But then he became a real contender for the Republican nomination and people started to wonder if this could be real.

Then he won the nomination, said more shocking things, and his popularity soared.

Despite video of him admitting to groping women in the now infamous "p***y grabbing" tape, vowing to build a wall "to keep out the Mexicans", who he has also branded rapists, and his countless other outrageous and bigoted remarks, people rallied for him.

But while many are still in shock it has come this far and we will have President Trump, the question now is "why?" Why has this man, who spouts hatred, bigotry and intolerance, been overwhelmingly elected as the leader of the most powerful country in the world?

I fear it is because of, not despite his horrible antics, he has come this far.

I fear he is the personification of the American culture of today, which is rejecting equality, tolerance and political correctness, and like the bully in the schoolyard, is driving the small guys down, in pursuit of an illusion of insurmountable power.

In a time that is meant to be progressive, it certainly feels as if this is step that could set us back decades.

Warwick Daily News
POLL: Food tax proposed to curb climate change

POLL: Food tax proposed to curb climate change

Surcharges on beef and milk could lower consumption and ease related carbon emissions

  • News

  • 10th Nov 2016 9:47 AM

TAKE A TOUR: The future of Warwick's banking

BANK NOW: Staff members Dom Benz, Marissa Farrell and Kim McGregor inside the brand new Warwick Westpac branch.

THE new Westpac branch has taken Warwick's banking into the future.

PAYBACK TIME: 118,000 owed money from Cash Converters

Up to 118,000 to be paid back money by Cash Converters

Lite n'Easy diet meal recalled, may injure customers

A food recall has been issued for Lite n Easy Traditional Favourites Chargrilled Steak & Pepper Sauce and Chargrilled Steak & Mushroom Sauce.

Metal discovery causes Queensland Health to issue statewide recall.

Local Partners

Australia Day Award nominations now open

ALL those who know someone who has made an outstanding contribution to the Warwick community is encouraged to nominate them for an Australia Day Award.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Events you need to be at this week...

A rider goes high in motocross action at Morgan Park on Sunday.

Plenty of events planned this weekend in Warwick area

Warwick trainers going for Allora Cup

ALLORA CUP STARTER: Born To Run Easy wins at Grafton before a move to Warwick.

Nominations galore for Allora Cup race meeting

Michael Buble's son, 3, has liver cancer

Michael Buble's son, 3, has liver cancer

MICHAEL Buble's three-year-old son Noah is reportedly suffering from liver cancer but has a 90 per cent chance of beating the disease.

"Trump elected because of people like you": Steve Price

THE sound and fury of the US election reaches The Project

Russell Brand names newborn daughter Mabel

Russell Brand

Russell Brand has named his newborn daughter Mabel

Watch out for naked nannies as Fillion actor hits Supanova

Nathan Fillion, star of Firefly and Castle, is one of the headline guests at the Supanova Pop Culture Expo in Brisbane, 11-13 Nov 2016.

American actor excited to meet 'eloquent' Aussies at Supanova

Bachelor beauty finds best friend in fellow contestant

Former The Bachelor contestants Kiki Morris and Noni Janur are now living together in Bondi Beach.

She plans to spend the summer at Bondi Beach

Karl Stefanovic forced off TV after marriage split

"I think any of us would be happy to take a holiday."

Prince Harry on Meghan Markle's "racist, sexist" smears

Actress Meghan Markle is in a relationship with Prince Harry, and her treatment has been both "racist and sexist" according to a statement from Kensington Palace.

Prince Harry said he is “disappointed" he could not protect her

Good Family Home - West Warwick

7 Redgwell Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $249,000

3 bedrooms * office *entry * sunroom * large lounge * kitchen *dining room * highset with useable space under * double garage * approximately 13 x 9 workshop /...

First Home Option - Reduced to Sell

46 Wilga Avenue, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $179,000

3 bedrooms * kitchen meals- good cupboard and bench space, electric stove * lounge with woodheater * carport * fenced three sides on 938sm * agent in...

Short Walk to Town Centre

3/34 Dragon Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 $199,000

2 bedrooms with built-ins and ceiling fans *open plan living, good kitchen, meals and lounge, has reverse cycle air conditioner and gas outlet *separate family...

Cinema Heights - Inground Pool

11 Davis Place, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 1 $315,000

4 Bedrooms, ensuite and walk in robe off main * separate dining * kitchen family open plan * covered patio at back overlooking the fully fenced inground pool and...

58 Acre Rural Lifestyle Property set in the Picturesque Swanfels Valley

70 Bradford Lane, Yangan 4371

Rural 4 1 4 $595,000

Position is everything when buying a property well this one would have to be one of the best on the market. Set on 58 acres 20 mins drive East of Warwick and close...

Hobby Farm with Income

Warwick 4370

3 1 4 $ 349,000

Here's a great opportunity for an animal lover who wants an income. Comfortable three bedroom timber home has a separate lounge, dining, and multiple sitting areas...

1940m2 Building Block with 15mx7m Colorbond Shed

23 Oak Street, Tannymorel 4372

Residential Land 0 0 3 $92,000

This property is located in the picturesque township of Tannymorel 1940m2 building site with excellent rural outlook 15m x 7m colorbond shed with power connected...

Good Investment

1 Crawford Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $ 255,000

Tranquil garden setting for this lovely 3 bedroom timber home on a 607 m corner block close to school, childcare, shops and hospital. Larger sized bedrooms have...

Close to Amenities

1 Self Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $ 250,000

Brick veneer 3 bedroom has reverse cycle air conditioning, larger rooms and good living space. A separate lounge off the entry has a slow combustion wood fire plus...

Refurbished Ranch Style

54 Glen Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $ 347,300

Family 4 built in bedroom home on a larger 1627 m corner allotment which allows more scope to accommodate your particular needs. Master bedroom has floor to...

Massive housing estate planned at mouth of bypass

Huge development about 3km north of the Toowoomba CBD

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

REVEALED: Inside Sunshine Coast's first legal brothel

The Coast's only brothel, Scarlet Harem is up for sale.

If you missed the open for inspection check it out here

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

REVEALED: Massive $350m development to boost region

Waterlea will have a district park for residents and visitors.

Residential project could house entire population of Oakey

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!