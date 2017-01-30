How did you get so fat Warwick?

WARWICK has the unenviable title of being Queensland's fattest city.

The latest figures in a national health report card reveal 73.6% of Warwick's adult population are overweight or obese. This compares to Brisbane's inner city which has the lowest number of overweight and obese people in the state, with that figure a leaner 49.8%.

According to Australia's Health Tracker, a new online tool, Rose City folk are also among the heftiest residents in the nation, sitting just below Pinjarra in Western Australia where 76% of residents are overweight or obese. An adult is considered overweight or obese if their body mass index is 25 or more.

The health snapshot was developed by the Australian Health Policy Collaboration at Victoria University (VU) with the Public Health Information and Development Unit at Torrens University.

There are some positive snippets from the data. Warwick performs better than many postcodes across the state and nation on cholesterol rates and alcohol intake. Less than 15% of the population drink alcohol at risky amounts - among the lowest in the state - and 70% of the population have safe cholesterol levels. Separate federal government data also shows Warwick has higher than national rates of childhood immunisation and lower smoking rates.

According to Heart Foundation analysis, based on Australian Bureau of Statistics data, the Darling Downs, is the most obese part of Australia. More than 44 per cent of its residents are obese, and almost three-quarters do not get enough physical activity to be healthy.