How to keep the Halloween zombies away

25th Oct 2016 8:57 AM

FEARING the pitter-patter of mini zombies, ghosts, monsters and witches when they take to the streets to celebrate Halloween?

Never fear. Queensland Police are here.

The men and women in blue have put together a fun, albeit offbeat guide to dealing with Trick or Treaters.

The Trick or Treat yes poster.
The Trick or Treat yes poster.

They have even created posters to download and display at your door if you don't want to be bothered by them.

And after all the garbage you've had to deal with following the creepy clowns, who could blame you.

If Trick or Treaters are welcome at your home, download and print the poster.

If you do not wish to participate, download and print the 'No thanks' poster here.

But finally, the best advice is to the Trick or Treater themselves.

To make sure your night doesn't become a pain in the neck, Trick or Treaters should:

  • Be accompanied by a mother witch or father ghoul at all times (or another responsible vampire);
  • To prevent becoming a hoblin goblin, aka a ghost with a broken leg, you should walk, not run, between houses and stick to the footpath rather than the road;
  • Black cats don't want to be seen, and for good reason, but if you wear black, it will reduce your visibility to passing motorists;
  • To avoid raising the dead or causing witches to fly off their handle, keep excessive noise down while celebrating;
  • Never enter a strangers house, or a witches broom closet for that matter, even if they have invited you in after knocking on their door; and
  • Consider joining your friends or broom-mates on your neighbourhood adventure - there is safety in numbers.

Topics:  clowns halloween zombies

How to keep the Halloween zombies away

Queensland Police's offbeat advice to Trick or Treaters

