38°
News

How One Nation could win power for Tim Nicholls

Joel Gould
| 12th Jan 2017 5:00 AM
PIVOTAL: Pauline Hanson's One Nation party is polling strongly in Queensland and will have a big say in who wins the next state election.
PIVOTAL: Pauline Hanson's One Nation party is polling strongly in Queensland and will have a big say in who wins the next state election. MICK TSIKAS

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RESPECTED political analyst Dr Paul Williams is tipping One Nation could win between one and 15 seats at the next state election.

And if it is 15, it will be a result of a blanket preferencing by the LNP of One Nation ahead of the ALP in 93 seats that Dr Williams says could potentially leave Queensland with the most unworkable parliament since 1859.

If the state redistribution is completed by the time of the next election then it will be fought on the basis of 93 seats.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has made it clear she is not interested in doing any deal with One Nation, so to be assured of retaining power the ALP will need to win 47 seats.

The current parliament, based on 89 seats, has the ALP and LNP both with 42 seats. Independents hold three seats and Katter's Australian Party two.

The latest Galaxy polling has One Nation polling 16% of the primary vote with the LNP on 37% and ALP on 35%, but the ALP ahead 51-49 on two-party preferred.

Essential polling has One Nation on 13%, the LNP 35% and ALP 33%. The ALP retains a 52-48 lead on two-party preferred.

But the 'X factor' in the next election may well come down to preferences, and how they flow.

"The LNP is yet to rule out a preference deal with One Nation, and I think they will preference One Nation ahead of Labor across the board," Dr Williams said.

"That will be devastating for Labor in the southern and northern Brisbane outskirts, possibly in Ipswich and in the provincials up and down the coast."

Back in 1998 the Rob Borbidge National/Liberal coalition government lost office after doing a preference deal with One Nation.

"But I think there is more enthusiasm for One Nation now than there was in 1998," Dr Williams said.

"In Lockyer it is red hot. It is not just the down and outs and working classes. One Nation even attracts huge swathes of middle class voters as well.

"It is odd, but the One Nation wave is coming.

"It will be stymied if the LNP preferences One Nation last. But I don't think they will. I think they are going to be opportunistic and cause maximum damage to Labor.

"But then they could be stuck with 12 or 15 One Nation MPs with whom they will probably go into coalition with.

"If we think this parliament is bad, then the next one could be a doozie and the worst parliament potentially since separation (from NSW in 1859)."

But if the LNP preferences Labor ahead of One Nation then One Nation could win only one seat, Dr Williams said.

"I think Lockyer is in the bag for One Nation either way.

"It might sound like a big cop out, but that is all you can say.

"It could be as little as one or as high as 15 for One Nation.

"At this time, I think the LNP will come out on top in the primary vote and Labor is going to cop it, although they are remarkably competitive.

"In an economic downturn I am surprised the LNP is not 10 points ahead and that there was no Nicholls bounce.

"I am tipping that the LNP will win the most seats, but no-one will win a majority."

Based on Ms Palaszczuk's stance on One Nation, that would give Mr Nicholls the opportunity to form a government with minority support.

Dr Williams said if One Nation acquired enough seats they would ask for ministries.

"But how is that going to work? Can you imagine John-Paul Langbroek and Tim Nicholls in a cabinet with One Nation types? It would be inoperable."

Dr Williams said he hoped the LNP did not preference One Nation, but that it was his "gut feeling" that they would, and not just in select seats.

"I've written a couple of columns imploring them not to do it and to come clean, but I haven't heard boo.

"They are keeping their powder dry."

If One Nation's primary vote is high in Labor-held seats and the LNP does preference Pauline Hanson's party, then Labor seats that are thought to be safe could fall

"One Nation might win Waterford. If Labor comes first, One Nation a close second and the LNP third," Dr Williams said.

He said Labor seats like Rockhampton, Mackay and Thuringowah could well see a big One Nation vote.

While the electorate has got used to the presence of One Nation, Dr Williams said the issues playing to One Nation would be similar to 1998.

"There are many similarities.

"Like 1998 it is largely about economic rationalism and jobs, and even gun control is creeping back into the narrative. It is no longer about Asians. It is about Muslims. And of course, there has been an end to the mining boom.

"The fact that Nicholls replaced (Lawrence) Springborg is probably an extra few percentage points for One Nation.

"If you are an old National Party farmer who remained loyal to the LNP even when Campbell Newman was Premier you might look at Tim Nicholls and say 'this guy is in Brisbane, an economic rationalist who wants to sell assets...I might just stick with the protectionist party One Nation'.

"Clearly, Nicholls has much more in common with Palaszczuk than he does with Pauline Hanson."

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  alp annastacia palaszczuk dr paul williams lnp one nation pauline hanson tim nicholls

Drink-fuelled violence behind closed doors

Drink-fuelled violence behind closed doors

WHILE alcohol-fuelled violence may be a rarity in Warwick venues, one Rose City social worker is concerned about its prevalence in the home.

Drunk driver brings in new year with a hefty fine

A KILLARNEY driver was caught with a 'trap for young players'.

How a Qld MP spent $34,000 on 'rejuvenating democracy'

Maranoa MP Bruce Scott.

Flags, flights and 'office facilities': what our former MPS claimed

BREAKING: Firecrews battle shed fire north of Allora

QFES, Fire, Fire TruckPhoto Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

The extent of the damage is not yet known.

Local Partners

Ghosts show up for pub party

If you have ever wanted to get up close and personal with ghosts, this is the year to see things really do go bump in the night at Warwick's Criterion Hotel.

Centrelink saga may become your problem

Pensioners and students are likely to get caught up in the ongoing Centrelink crisis.

Centrelink crisis set to bring misery to more unwitting customers

Warwick win is a must to secure a finals spot

TOUGH TASK: Dave Walker opens the bowling for Warwick in a representative cricket game.

Warwick heads to Lockyer on a mission

Heritage Festival hits Allora

VINTAGE COMES FIRST: Some of the vintage vehicles on display at the Allora Heritage Weekend.

THE Allora Heritage weekend is a must-see

Events you need to be at this week...

Caleb Torrens, Solomon Torrens, Daniel Stubbings and Jeremiah Torrens during a round of social golf in Warwick.

Social numbers booming in golf

What's on the big screen this week

What's on the big screen this week

NATALIE Portman stars in the acclaimed drama Jackie and school holiday offerings continue.

Idris Elba wants to be your Valentine

Idris Elba is offering a Valentine's Day date with him to help raise funds for charity.

LUTHER actor promises 'the most delicious meal of your life'.

First look at Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson

Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson in a scene from Sky Arts' TV movie Urban Myths.

BRITISH TV film's trailer promises to deliver 'true-ish' stories.

MOVIE REVIEW: Animation in Ballerina is a cut above the rest

A scene from the movie Ballerina.

Middling kids’ animation is a sports movie in a tutu.

Clooney jokes about 'overrated' Streep in post-Trump speech

Actor George Clooney.

ACTOR hits back at Donald Trump's jibe at his former co-star.

MOVIE REVIEW: Natalie Portman's Jackie a powerful portrait

Natalie Portman in a scene from the movie Jackie.

A devastating portrayal of personal and national grief

Keith Urban's sneaky visit that barely anyone noticed

OUR STAR: Country music superstar Keith Urban stopped by his old high school in Caboolture in December.

KEITH URBAN paid a quiet visit to Caboolture in December.

First Home Option - Reduced to Sell

46 Wilga Avenue, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $179,000

3 bedrooms * kitchen meals- good cupboard and bench space, electric stove * lounge with woodheater * carport * fenced three sides on 938sm * agent in...

Land With Potential - Central to City Centre

31 Albion Street, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $599,000

Vacant land central to city centre, one block to main street. Fenced 1750sm with town water, sewage and phone available. Valuable location with potential. ...

Mancave Manor

Sladevale 4370

Rural 3 2 8 $ 349,000

Perfect place for Him and Her. Trouble compromising? Comfortable three bedroom home on 4.05 hectares with a large shed which includes an office, just 10 K from...

Good Investment

1 Crawford Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $ 248,000

Tranquil garden setting for this lovely 3 bedroom timber home on a 607 m corner block close to school, childcare, shops and hospital. Larger sized bedrooms have...

Charming Cottage

4 Drayton Street, Allora 4362

House 2 2 2 $189,000

Neat 2 bedroom plus study cottage on an easy care 551sqm fully fenced block just a short walk to the Allora Central Business District. Both bedrooms are large with...

Quality Home On Property Providing Privacy

195 Ravenscroft, Elbow Valley 4370

Rural 4 2 3 $575,000

This quality 4 bedroom home sits on an elevated 116 acre property approximately 25 kilometres from Warwick. The spacious home features 2 living areas both with...

Great view, Room For Your Pets

11257 Cunningham Highway, Gladfield 4370

3 1 2 $269,000

Taking in rural views across Gladfield sits this 3 bedroom home on approximately 5 acres. The home has a renovated kitchen with breakfast bar which is open plan...

Elevated Views

57 Murray Street, Maryvale 4370

Residential Land MARYVALE Ready to build - Fantastic elevated views of the Great Dividing ... $47,000

MARYVALE Ready to build - Fantastic elevated views of the Great Dividing Range and the township of Maryvale. 40.2 m frontage x 50.3 m depth. Driveway done...

1/4 Acre Lot

Maryvale 4370

Residential Land $40,000 will buy this 1/4 acre lot in the village of Maryvale, ... $40,000

$40,000 will buy this 1/4 acre lot in the village of Maryvale, 20.1 m frontage x 50.3 m depth. Power at the boundary, rural fencing and VIEWS. Take advantage of...

Wow! The View

59 Murray Street, Maryvale 4370

House 3 2 2 $ 248,000

Get in early! FIRST HOME BUYERS ... qualifies for $20,000 grant !! Finishing touches are being done now. Have first chance to buy this 3 bedroom plus office or...

You'll love living in paradise

Sublime beachside residence set for auction

When only the best will do

Noosa hinterland property the ideal rural retreat

Nancy Cato home on the market

River-front retreat reflects the essence of Noosa history

PHOTOS: This $2.5m home is like something from the movies

DREAM HOME: The owners of this Agnes Water home are looking to sell for price of about $2.5 million.

Watch turtles hatch from your house

Iconic fire station from 1930s up for sale

PROUD PAST: The old Warwick fire station, pictured in the 1940s, served the Warwick community with distinction for more than 60 years.

One of Warwick's most significant buildings enters a new chapter

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!