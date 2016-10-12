22°
News

How our cute marsupials hide ticking time bombs

Sherele Moody
| 12th Oct 2016 6:00 AM
An engorged female paralysis tick.
An engorged female paralysis tick. Rob Webster

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WARWICK'S cute and furry marsupials hide ticking time bombs that could suck the life out of four-legged members of your family.

Paralysis ticks normally live on Australian native animals such as possums that are essentially immune to the parasite's neurotoxins - nerve poisons.

But dogs and cats are not immune to ticks.

Within hours of just one tick attaching to your pet's body, the animal's muscles and its respiratory system will most likely become paralysed and it could be dead in four days.

Dr Richard Malik is one of Australia's leading experts on paralysis tick - known scientifically as Ixodes holocyclus.

Dr Malik said each year about 10,000 Australian dogs were poisoned and at least 500 of those died.

Pet Insurance Australia data shows that eight Southern Downs dogs were treated for tick paralysis in the past 12 months.

Dr Malik said animals living in areas with strong populations of marsupials were particularly at risk.

"In south-east Queensland, Brisbane and the North Coast of NSW, the tick season is longer and the disease is even more common,” he said.

Dr Malik said the cure was simple - give dogs a five-monthly chewable treatment and a cats a collar.

He said a $50 tablet could save dogs and ensure owners aren't slugged with a $5000 to $10,000 vet bill.

A Dalmatian with advanced tick paralysis is mechanically ventilated.
A Dalmatian with advanced tick paralysis is mechanically ventilated. Rob Webster

"You used to have to wash them with a treatment or make them wear a flea collar, but if they went for a swim it would wash off,” Dr Malik said of the old way of treating dogs.

"The flea collars deteriorated in the sun so they don't work that well.

"It was never an easy fix.”

Dr Malik said insurance companies were reporting significant drops in paralysis claims and that could be because tick treatments were becoming easier to apply.

"The claims are down about 30% - both the number of cases and the money spent,” he said.

With the tablets, ticks that jump "onto the animal have a little feed then they die”.

- ARM NEWSDESK

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  animals, cats, dogs, paralysis ticks, pets and animal, richard malik

Warwick's city heart: New era for the CBD

Warwick's city heart: New era for the CBD

WARWICK'S first shopping centre Rose City Shoppingworld heralded a new era for the CBD. From humble beginnings, it is now on the verge of a $40m expansion.

Amateur snappers team up to share their talent

PRETTY IN PINK: A pink sky over pink fields.

Meet our amateur photographers and expect to see a lot more of them.

I don't like cricket, I love it, and everything else

Are you sports mad? Jonno Colfs is.

The green bean sure to broaden

NEWFOUND FAVOURITE: You can taste Bridget's beautiful broad beans at this Saturday's Warwick Seasonal Feast Market, from 8am in the Warwick Art Gallery garden courtyard.

Champion foodie Amy Walker tells the deliciousness of broadbeans.

Local Partners

Australia Day Award nominations now open

ALL those who know someone who has made an outstanding contribution to the Warwick community is encouraged to nominate them for an Australia Day Award.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

UPDATED: Government confirms increase for music tour visas

American rhythm & blues band Vintage Trouble at Bluesfest 2016.

Music festival ticket prices are set to soar

Latest deals and offers

Mel B officially confirmed as X Factor's underdog judge

Mel B officially confirmed as X Factor's underdog judge

FORMER Spice Girl returns to reality franchise and Channel 7.

In Hearts Wake score wild gig with Slipknot

Singer Corey Taylor of the US heavy metal band 'Slipknot' on stage during a concert at the Nova Rock 2015 festival in Nickelsdorf, Austria, 14 June 2015.

Local Northern Rivers band gets spot on monster bill

UPDATED: Government confirms increase for music tour visas

American rhythm & blues band Vintage Trouble at Bluesfest 2016.

Music festival ticket prices are set to soar

SOLVED: UFO expert explains mysterious lights

Brett Anderson filmed two mysterious lights over Caloundra about 10.30pm on October 6 but the "UFOs” have been discounted as man-made devices.

Caloundra UFO explained

Brooke blind-sided in shock Australian Survivor elimination

Brooke Jowett in a scene from Australian Survivor.

FLICK betrays best friend as reality show's alliance crumbles.

Calling all live sport fanatics - this is your season

It wouldn't be an Aussie summer without loads of live cricket!

SUMMER in Brisbane means sport.

Power Rangers get a serious makeover in new movie

Dacre Montgomery in a scene from the movie Power Rangers.

FIRST look at big-screen remake of beloved TV series.

Great Value Well Maintained

96 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $239,000

Investors or first home buyers this property could be the one for you. Features 3 bedrooms, large north facing sunroom, modern kitchen and bathroom...

Great Value 3 Bedroom Brick Home

33 Clarke Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $249,000

This well presented brick and tile home situated on an elevated block in sought after West Warwick only 100m to school, 400m to hospital with views over the city...

Renovate n&#39; Cash In

Warwick 4370

House 2 1 1 $139,999

Opportunity close to Warwick Hospital which needs renovations. Home has 2 bedrooms, entry, living, kitchen has slow combustion + electric stove, dining and more.

Refurbished Ranch Style

54 Glen Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $ 347,300

Family 4 built in bedroom home on a larger 1627 m corner allotment which allows more scope to accommodate your particular needs. Master bedroom has floor to...

Close to Amenities

1 Self Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $ 250,000

Brick veneer 3 bedroom has reverse cycle air conditioning, larger rooms and good living space. A separate lounge off the entry has a slow combustion wood fire plus...

Great Value 3 Bedroom Brick

47 Furness Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $229,000

This excellent value 3 bedroom brick home situated close to hospital, school and TAFE College. All bedrooms with built-ins, modern kitchen, dining and lounge with...

4 Bedroom Timber Home

124 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 1 $199,500

This well maintained 4 bedroom timber home situated on an elevated 951m2 corner allotment. Close to the Warwick Hospitial, Warwick West State School and Westside...

Character In Town

13 Guy Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $259,000

Located just one block from Warwick's CBD is this charming 3 bedroom plus study home. 2 of the bedrooms have air conditioning and 1 has built-in wardrobes. Also...

15 Acres - Minutes From CBD

Rosenthal Heights 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $230,000

This 6.13ha block is just minutes from the CBD. The property has several building sites and 2 bitumen road frontages. Power and phone run past plus town water at...

First Home Option - Reduced to Sell

46 Wilga Avenue, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $179,000

3 bedrooms * kitchen meals- good cupboard and bench space, electric stove * lounge with woodheater * carport * fenced three sides on 938sm * agent in...

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Retired couple snaps up $870k mansion at auction

This home at 41 Mount Rollo Road sold under the hammer at $870,000.

A Mount Rollo Road mansion sold at auction

State to sell off land to bankroll projects

The bund wall at Fisherman’s Landing is having material placed against it to stop leaking.

VACANT Gladstone Ports land among vast expanses in possible sell off

Coast may allow higher buildings, more intense development

Light rail could open up new opportunities for higher density, more affordable housing on the Coast.

But mayor says council won't be allowing high rise on beaches

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest