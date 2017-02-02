How the NDIS will alter lives

Find out about getting ready for the NDIS online, or call 1800 800 110.

HAVING rolled out in Queensland from January 1, 2017, the National Disability Insurance Scheme is the new way of providing support for Australians with disability, their families and carers.

The NDIS will provide all Australians under the age of 65 who have a permanent and significant disability with the reasonable and necessary support they need to enjoy an ordinary life.

The scheme is designed to help people with disabilities achieve their goals.

This may include greater independence, community involvement, employment and improved well-being.

The scheme is centred around the premise those with disability have the same right as other Australians to determine their best interests and to have choice and control over their lives.

The NDIS recognises that everyone's needs and goals are different and is providing people with individualised support and the flexibility to manage their supports to help them achieve their goals.

The NDIS has replaced a disability system that was perceieved as unfair and inefficient with a new, national system that is world-leading, equitable and sustainable.