How to avoid after-dinner snacks

SNACKING, especially at night, is a challenge faced by many people who are trying to lose weight.

Sometimes simple distractions offer alternatives to eating and can cut back on unnecessary calories consumed at night.

Here are some simple tips you can do after dinner, instead of snacking:

Get out of the house - go for a walk (take your partner for a walk)!

Phone a friend for a catch-up

Take on a project to avoid boredom

Keep your mind busy doing things

Play sport that you can do after dinner or start a hobby that you enjoy

Take a bath or pamper yourself

Go to bed earlier and read

Stay out of the kitchen after dinner

Clean your teeth straight after you finish your meal

Have a rule that you have to stay up two hours after eating anything

The secret to reducing night-time munchies may lie in breaking habits and avoiding hunger and boredom.

Make sure your partner is supportive of this concept as well otherwise you may find them sabotaging your good eating intentions.

Snacking after dinner is an easy trap to fall into and requires YOU to make a choice about your eating habits.

Good luck!