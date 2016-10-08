28°
News

How Warwick gambling addicts added to $104m fraud

Sherele Moody
| 8th Oct 2016 6:10 AM
New report reveals gambling-related fraud cost the Australian economy more than $104 million over five years.
New report reveals gambling-related fraud cost the Australian economy more than $104 million over five years. Barry Leddicoat

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GOVERNMENT agencies, financial services and hospitality businesses are more likely than any other type of organisation to be ripped off by gambling addict fraud.

A new report reveals gambling-related fraud cost the Australian economy more than $104 million over five years.

The Warfield & Associates researchers examined 265 criminal cases of fraud - including one that went through Warwick's courts - to produce the Gambling Motivated Fraud in Australia 2011-2016 study.

According to the research, one Warwick thief was responsible for about $18,000 of the $104 million stolen from Australian businesses over the five years.

The most common forms of crime were cash theft, electronic funds transfer rip-offs and false invoicing, the researchers found.

Employees were responsible for 56% of frauds and 57% of the 267 people convicted were men.

The report also shows that most male thieves used their ill-gotten funds to pay for a range of punting options including online gambling.

Female offenders primarily put the money they stole through the pokies, the researchers found.

Study author Brett Warfield urged Warwick business operators to ensure they had safeguards in place to prevent frauds.

"You can never completely stop fraud from happening but there are certainly lessons from most of the cases we examined," Mr Warfield told ARM Newsdesk.

"Many of the frauds happened because employers did not have adequate internal controls in place for things like electronic funds transfers and paying of bills.

"Business should look at what controls they have over money going outside of your company - who can actually transfer the money and how many people approve the transfers."

Mr Warfield also suggested business operators limit the amount of cash that can be paid out at any one time and also ensure only a few people are authorised to make payments.

"Have other controls in place so you can't just get on the system and send money.

"Make sure there is an additional identity process to prove that they are the person allowed to make funds transfers.

"And ensure the person responsible for reviewing payments checks every single payment and that they authorise it before it gets sent."

Clubs Australia, which represents poker machine operators, said poker machine-related fraud in Australia accounted for less than 0.05% of total pokie expenditure.

A CA spokeswoman said the organisation worked with the Australian anti-money laundering regulator, AUSTRAC, to ensure all suspicious activities were reported.

"The overwhelming majority of the 1.5 million Australians that play a poker machine each year do so responsibly," the spokeswoman said.

"For those that have difficulties in controlling the amount they spend on poker machines, clubs have world-class harm minimisation programs in place such as multi-venue self-exclusion which allows a person to ban themselves from up to 35 gaming machine venues, as well as free specialist gambling and financial counselling services.

"Clubs remain committed to working with law enforcement agencies tasked with cracking down on financial crime."

The Australian Wagering Council and the Australasian Gaming Council did not respond to our request for comment.

Warwick gambler stole $18,000 from the government

A WARWICK man's theft of $18,000 was examined by the Warfield & Associates researchers for their report into the cost of gambling-related fraud on Australian businesses.

The Warwick Magistrates Court sentenced Ian Bruce Clarkson to nine months jail for pocketing almost $18,000 of Newstart payments he was not entitled to.

Clarkson was to be released after serving one month and to be placed on a two-year good behaviour bond.

The Warwick Daily News reported at the time that almost all the money Clarkson stole was spent on the pokies, Keno and lotto tickets.

- ARM NEWDESK

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  business, crime, gambling

How Warwick gambling addicts added to $104m fraud

How Warwick gambling addicts added to $104m fraud

New report reveals gambling-related fraud cost the Australian economy more than $104 million over five years.

Hundreds of years of Warwick history on show

REVVED UP: John Eastwell and Des Mcconville are excited to show of the old wares at Pringle Cottage.

THE best of Warwick's history will be on display Sunday.

'What a stupid reason to go to prison'

Magistrate Thacker was up front with the Warwick woman, asking what she thought of the prosecution's submissions she be thrown in jail.

The mother of four pleaded guilty to breaching a court order.

Take the time to keep your head healthy

Essence of my heart instructor Jess Kerle encourages everyone to consider practicing yoga and pilates as part of a balanced fitness regime. Photo Sophie Lester / Warwick Daily News

TODAY marks the first day of Mental Health Week.

Local Partners

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Community clubs are good at what they do. They are not so good at telling the world about what they do, as Clubs Queensland CEO Doug Flockhart explains.

10 fascinating facts you need to know about the new $5 note

The new $5 note.

What does our new $5 note look like?

Tim Finn headlining at Airlie Beach Music Festival

Music veteran Tim Finn from New Zealand will headline the Airlie Beach Music Festival.

Tim Finn: "It's the kind of festival that artists love"

Latest deals and offers

Brock mini-series will get hearts racing

Brock mini-series will get hearts racing

MATT Le Nevez has dived into the world of motor sport to portray Australian great Peter Brock in Ten's new biopic.

  • TV

  • 8th Oct 2016 6:00 AM

Flying Artist's exhibition set to take off

Flying artist Merv Moriarty in the 1970s.

An exhibition of Flying Artist Merv Moriarty's work is lifting off

'If you're reading this, it means I have died on Mt Everest'

Alyssa Azar.

Alyssa Azar was determined to conquer the highest peak in the world

Tim Finn headlining at Airlie Beach Music Festival

Music veteran Tim Finn from New Zealand will headline the Airlie Beach Music Festival.

Tim Finn: "It's the kind of festival that artists love"

Vibrant blooms on show at Stanthorpe Gardenfest

GREEN THUMBS: Clair Cunningham from Enchanted Garden at the Stanthorpe Gardenfest on Friday.

There were colours galore at the Stanthorpe Gardenfest today.

Little Big Town, Kip Moore join 2017 CMC Rocks line-up

US country music group Little Big Town joins the Dixie Chicks as headliners of the 2017 CMC Rocks festival.

LEE Kernaghan, Adam Harvey and The McClymonts also on the bill.

Gears of War 4 review: Let the nightmares begin

There's no shortage of intense action in Gears of War 4

Latest in $1 billion franchise is brutal, bloody and very addictive

Great Value 3 Bedroom Brick

47 Furness Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $229,000

This excellent value 3 bedroom brick home situated close to hospital, school and TAFE College. All bedrooms with built-ins, modern kitchen, dining and lounge with...

4 Bedroom Timber Home

124 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 1 $199,500

This well maintained 4 bedroom timber home situated on an elevated 951m2 corner allotment. Close to the Warwick Hospitial, Warwick West State School and Westside...

Character In Town

13 Guy Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $259,000

Located just one block from Warwick's CBD is this charming 3 bedroom plus study home. 2 of the bedrooms have air conditioning and 1 has built-in wardrobes. Also...

15 Acres - Minutes From CBD

Rosenthal Heights 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $230,000

This 6.13ha block is just minutes from the CBD. The property has several building sites and 2 bitumen road frontages. Power and phone run past plus town water at...

First Home Option - Reduced to Sell

46 Wilga Avenue, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $179,000

3 bedrooms * kitchen meals- good cupboard and bench space, electric stove * lounge with woodheater * carport * fenced three sides on 938sm * agent in...

Good Family Home - West Warwick

7 Redgwell Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $259,000

3 bedrooms * office *entry * sunroom * large lounge * kitchen *dining room * highset with useable space under * double garage * approximately 13 x 9 workshop /...

East Warwick

287 East Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $199,000

3 bedrooms * kitchen dining *lounge *sunroom * laundry *outdoor entertainment area *single garage * carport * 769sm * agent in conjunction Property Code: 1700

Cottage On 1,012sqm With Dual Road Access

11 River Terrace, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 1 $169,000

Great value 2 bedroom cottage with the potential to convert to 3 bedrooms. Large kitchen has an eat-in meals area, spacious lounge room has wood and gas heating.

Affordable Land

0 Peter Street, Leyburn 4365

Residential Land Affordable land in the quiet friendly Historic Village of Leyburn - just ... $35,000

Affordable land in the quiet friendly Historic Village of Leyburn - just 45 minutes West of Warwick and 45 minutes South West of Toowoomba. Leyburn has a school...

Hobby Farm with Income

Warwick 4370

3 1 4 $ 349,000

Here's a great opportunity for an animal lover who wants an income. Comfortable three bedroom timber home has a separate lounge, dining, and multiple sitting areas...

State considers land sell off to bankroll projects

VACANT Gladstone Ports land among vast expanses in possible sell off

Coast may allow higher buildings, more intense development

Light rail could open up new opportunities for higher density, more affordable housing on the Coast.

But mayor says council won't be allowing high rise on beaches

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

Councillors to rule on 'rogue' development

Construction of Breeze Mooloolba by Aria property group. Corner of Alexandra Parade and and Meta Street, Mooloolaba.

Report on development that breached approval conditions to go public

2 exclusive estates transform entrance to Toowoomba

An artist's impression of the Three Burnage St development.Photo Contributed

Gold Coast-based developer Adam Webb is bankrolling the projects

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?