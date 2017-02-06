Huge debut for Stanthorpe Show LifeFlight auction

GOOD TIMES: Michael Boucher, Brett Boatfield, Grant Macnamara and Todd Wilshire ahead of the LifeFlight event.

IT BEGAN with a conversation at the cattle yards, but has bloomed into something much greater.

Friday marked the first time a charity auction for rescue helicopter service LifeFlight had been held at the JJ Richards and Sons Stanthorpe Show.

Between the cattle, sheep and merchandise auctions - and with some donations pending - they raised about $50,000.

Stanthorpe Agricultural Society president Brett Boatfield said he was thrilled with the outcome and planned to make it an annual affair.

Mr Boatfield said they hoped to engage other show societies around the region with the initiative.

Nikki Bloom from LifeFlight welcomed the response to the fundraiser.

"It's super fantastic. The whole of Stanthorpe have come through for not just for us but for themselves and really supported a good cause,” Ms Bloom said.

Grant Macnamara spearheaded the fundraiser.

He said there were already cattle lined up for their next charity auction.

"It's just all-round fabulous,” Mr Macnamara said.

He was surprised to see the fundraiser do so well in its first year.

"We started with six (cattle) and we thought if we get $6000 wow, awesome,” he said.