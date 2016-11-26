Huge drug haul uncovered on the Southern Downs

A 39-year-old Gailes man was charged yesterday after police located a large number of cannabis plants at a residence near Stanthorpe.

A GAILES man will face court after a large number of marijuana plants were found at a property at The Summit near Stanthorpe yesterday.

A warrant was executed on the Old Warwick Rd property around 10.30am and where police allege hundreds of mature plants were found in five hydroponics rooms.

The rooms were reported to be specifically designed with lighting and an irrigation system for the plants.

It will be further alleged police located two drying racks containing a large amount of dried marijuana.

Police also allege a sophisticated hydroponic growing system and quantity of cannabis was found in the garage.

The 39-year-old man has been issued with a notice to appear in court on one count each of produce and possess dangerous drugs, possess thing used in connection with a crime and unlawful use of electricity.

Investigations are continuing.

Officer in Charge of Stanthorpe Criminal Investigative Branch, Detective Sergeant Damien Grace said the arrest shows another successful week acting on information supplied by the community through Crime Stoppers and other intelligent sources.

"We are committed to removing harmful drugs from the community and we accomplish that through proactive policing and information from the public," he said.

"Every drug, every weapon police seize contributes to the safety of our community.

"We continue to encourage members of the public to contact Crime Stoppers if they notice suspicious behaviour in and around their neighbourhoods.

"Together we can help disrupt drug networks in the Darling Downs and the Granite Belt."

Anyone with information which may assist in this matter is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au