Huge funding boost for Maranoa

THE entire Maranoa electorate will benefit from new Federal Government funding announced yesterday.

The funding is specifically targeted to improve and increase liveability in regional communities.

Member for Maranoa David Littleproud believes the $297 million Building Better Regions Fund program will provide a huge boost.

The funding has been divided into two streams.

The infrastructure projects stream will invest in new infrastructure construction or projects to upgrade the extension of existing infrastructure, and the community investments stream is about strengthening liveability in rural areas.

Applications for funding will open on January 18 next year.