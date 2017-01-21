Hulk's go for youth for Australia Day Carnival

GOOD FORM: Hulk's XI players Fraser McVeigh, Paul Cantwell, George McVeigh and Mitch McMahon will play at Yangan today in the Australia Day Cricket Carnival.

CRICKET: Hulk's XI cricket team organiser George McVeigh sounds like the Australian selectors - he is talking about the team's youth policy.

"We have three young players joining this year under our youth policy, Nick Van Der Poel, Mitch Watson and Michael Coleman,” McVeigh said.

Hulk's XI has won one carnival which was a great thrill to the team and the large number of Ryan family members who turn up every year to watch in memory of the late Mick "Hulk” Ryan and late Tony Ryan.

The brothers were long-time club cricketers in Warwick and also had a long association with Warwick and Wattles rugby league clubs. Mick coached Australia in touch rugby.

The team will be captained by Andrew Ryan, a cousin of Mick and Tony.

Another cousin, Paul "Boo” Cantwell, will be a trump card with the bat.

He is just as good with the ball but injury is restricting his bowling.

There is nothing in Cantwell's contract about him having to bowl.

"That will be up to Boo,” McVeigh said.

The team is playing at Yangan today and McVeigh is happy to call it their

home ground.

"The Ryan brothers came from Swan Creek near Yangan,” he said.

McVeigh isn't losing sleep over the chances of a second carnival win.

One thing he is happy about is not drawing Summers, a team organised by Lauchlan Hoey with support from Jason Steketee.

"Summers have beaten us the past two years,” McVeigh said.

Teams with hopes of a carnival win must be unbeaten. Games at 8.30am, 11.30am and 2.30pm today and again tomorrow in Warwick and country fields.