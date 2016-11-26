Humid, stormy weekend for the Southern Downs

LIGHT SHOW: Warwick photographer Chris McFerran took this magnificent shot of a storm in full flight.

AFTER a few weeks of hot, dry weather, Warwick residents are starting to talk about needing a bit of rain.

The green grass is starting to turn brown and the lawns are growing a little slower, which is a bit of a Godsend for those who don't like mowing every week.

However, it might be all be set to change with a forecast that could bring the rain that so many are hoping for.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Dean Narramore said a trough should develop across the Central Darling Downs in the next 24 hours.

"Everywhere east of the trough will experience warm, humid and unstable conditions developing across much of south eastern Queensland,” he said.

"This will lead to cloudy conditions across the region, scattered showers, with a good possibility of afternoon thunderstorms on Saturday.

"There is possibly the chance of seeing one or two severe and gusty thunderstorms around.”

Mr Narramore said the temperature would cool down over the weekend.

"Due to the showery conditions and clouds about, the forecast top should only reach 28 tomorrow,” he said.

"It'll feel hot though, due to the humidity. There's a lot of moisture about so while it's cooler, it will still feel very warm.

"Expect a humid, sticky 28 on Saturday.”

Mr Narramore said the forecasts for tomorrow and Monday were exactly the same as for today.

"A humid 28 degrees, sticky, showery, cloudy and with the threat of storms,” he said.

"If you're looking for rain, we're looking at a number of days with showers happening around the region, but they'll be isolated and not everyone will get them.

"It certainly won't be pouring all day either, expect patchy showers across the region.”

Mr Narramore said there was still the chance of a storm about on Tuesday.

"The temperature will also warm up into the low 30s as we get into mid-next week, he said.