Hundreds of years of Warwick history on show

REVVED UP: John Eastwell and Des Mcconville are excited to show of the old wares at Pringle Cottage.

THE best of Warwick's history will be on display Sunday for a celebration half a century in the making.

The Warwick and District Society is set to celebrate its 50th birthday and, in doing so, members are inviting everyone to see their oldest and most unique wares.

Society member Ev Eastwell said the day would give young and old a snapshot into a time long past, through demonstrations and and displays.

"There will be an amazing amount of things to see and do Sunday,” Mrs Eastwell said.

The birthday celebrations will kick off at 9am tomorrow with demonstrations taking place throughout the day.

"We will have lace making demonstrations, the Spinners and Weavers, needlework, a chaff cutting machine and butter making,” Mrs Eastwell said.

The freshly made butter will be available for all to pair with homemade scones.

"We will have sandwiches for sale and a lovely selection of homemade slices,” Mrs Eastwell said.

"And, of course, tea and coffee.”

One of the standout and more unique items on display will be an old Ford Dodge.

Ms Eastwell's husband John and his mate, Des Mcconville, have been tirelessly doing up the 1923 vehicle.

"It has quite a history,” Mrs Eastwell said.

"It was used here in Warwick and out in Dalby and converted in to a fire truck.

"It was donated to Scots PGC where it was used for field maintenance.”

On Sunday the vintage car will be revving, however due to lack of tyres, won't be hitting the road.

Among the countless antique wares and vintage displays, the day will also showcase some of the society's best kept secrets.

"We have a an old wooden washing machine,” Mrs Eastwell said.

"They'd say it would take 107 turns for the washing to be finished.

"It's a bit different to the machines we have now.”

The Warwick and District Historical Society's 50th birthday will take place at Pringle Cottage on Dragon St.

Entry is $5 for adults, and free for children.