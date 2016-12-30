Hynes moves out, new newsagency moves in to Shoppingworld

Rose City waves goodbye to Hynes newsagency in the shopping centre, and welcomes another newsagency in February 2017.

THIS week we broke news of Hynes Newsagency shutting shop in Rose City Shoppingworld and merging with its Palmerin St store as a result of sky-high rent.

While Centre Management could not comment at the time, this afternoon they announced a new newsagency will move into the centre in February 2017.

"Despite our best efforts to retain the current operator, the business owner chose to not take up a position and new lease in the shopping centre," a statement from Rose City Shoppingworld said.

"To ensure our customers are not inconvenienced by the loss of the newsagency from the centre we have secured another operator for a new newsagency which when opening in 2017 will offer new experiences and additional offers for our customers.

Hynes Newsagency manager David Hynes said it was unviable for them to agree to a new tenancy agreement that included rent hikes.

