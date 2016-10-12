I don't like cricket, I love it, and everything else

IN THE absence of our illustrious and knowledgeable doyen of Warwick sport Gerard Walsh, it's up to me to fill his boots for this first edition of the new free Wednesday paper.

Now, it's clear I'm no Gerard, but I know a thing or two about sport and definitely qualify myself as sports mad.

It began some time in the early '80s.

I grew up without TV at home but clearly remember those early days at friends' or neighbours' houses, glued to the majesty of Benson and Hedges World Series Cricket.

When we moved out of town, I'd take my little AM/FM Walkman and find a spot on the side of the mountain and listen to ABC broadcasts of the test matches from all over the world while poring over tattered and much loved cricket yearbooks and sport magazines.

I recall school sports and getting left in the dust of the likes of Simon Scanlan and Matty Hagenbach.

I played junior soccer at Henry Joppich Park, stuck in goal while Matt Kairouz ran amok up forward.

Athletics at Warwick High was another love and I entered every event.

I played squash, tennis, junior cricket, and mixed netball, I even tried rugby league, once - my 16-year-old collection of skin and bones got absolutely belted.

I was never outstanding at anything, but crikey I loved it. Still do.

As an adult, 12 years living cooee away from the MCG meant sport, sport and more sport. I went to everything.

Then 130 games for Toorak Prahran Cricket Club with a bunch of lads that became like family.

I even scored a couple of hundreds, but it's been a very long 13 years since the last one.

These days, I'm back with the old boys with the old knees in Wheatvale colours and one night a week I get punished by some kid at squash fixtures.

But I love it.