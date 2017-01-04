Iconic Pratten St store up for sale, and cheap

FOR SALE: Charm and Nick Young are selling the corner store on the corner of Pratten and Mcevoy Sts.

AFTER seven years working on the corner of McEvoy and Pratten Sts, Nick and Charm Young and headed off to the Philippines.

But not before they sell up shop.

The couple ran their boutique from the store, before setting up plans to jet abroad.

"I was renovating the store,” Mr Young said.

"But then I developed Rheumatoid arthritis and I can hardly hold a tool now.

"I'd love to see someone put in a little cafe or shop.

"It's got to be on one of the busiest corners in Warwick.”

The store was a built in 1920 and Mr Young believed there had been countless occupants over the store's 96-year-history.

"When we bought it, there had been a finance broker here,” he said.

"It originally was a little corner store selling pies, milk and bread.”

He said there had been a few people interested in the plot which is on the market for $245,000.

"It would suit anything, and someone wanted to do early morning breakfast for the truckies here,” he said.

"There was another bloke interested but he couldn't get his finances together.”

The store backs onto a home, with three bedrooms, and takes up a 600 square meter block.

"It's got everything,” Mr Young said.

Mr Young said he hoped it would be snapped up soon so they could put their travel plants into action.

"Charm is from the Phillipines, so we'll go back home,” he said.

"The Philippines is meant to be good for arthritis, so I'm looking forward to getting over there.”