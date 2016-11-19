Iconic pub's international crew

H'N'J CREW: Chandra "CP" Siwakoti, Binod Acharya, Alisha Gordon and Dion Nielsen are some of the crew at the Horse and Jockey.

Chandra 'CP' Siwakoti

I MOVED to Australia in 2009.

I finished high school in Nepal and wanted to go overseas to study and thought Australia would be the best place to do that.

I talked to my parents and they were happy to sponsor me and pay for my studies over here.

I studied hospitality and qualified as a chef in 2014.

I came to Warwick in May this year after a few years studying and working in Melbourne.

I work as a chef in the kitchen here at the Horse and Jockey and I really like it.

We have a great team here. I really want to settle here and become a resident.

Warwick is nice and quiet and not too far from the city, but we have everything we need here.

Binod Acharya

I'M FROM Nepal as well and have been Australia for eight years.

I was studying hotel management in Nepal and chose to come to Australia for further study and a better quality of life.

I completed a Bachelor of Hospitality Management degree in Melbourne and was a head chef in Melbourne before moving to Warwick two and a half years ago.

I'm the head chef at the Horse and Jockey and live in Warwick with my wife and five-month-old baby.

My hobby is cooking and creating new menus and am pleased to say that a lot has changed since I took over here.

We produce a very high quality of food and get great feedback from our customers.

Alisha Gordon

I'VE BEEN working at the H&J since August.

I started out waitressing but have since moved to help out in the bar.

I was unemployed for a while before this job and I'm very grateful to Sharon who was kind enough to give me an opportunity without any form of experience.

To be absolutely honest, I love my job. Everyone here gets along and I'm lucky to work with a heap of lovely people.

I love the regulars here, they all know me by name and are always well mannered and friendly.

I moved here from Toowoomba, it's a lot quieter but I really like Warwick.

Dion Nielsen

I DO the housekeeping, work in the bottle shop and the behind the bar as well.

I live on-site here at the Horse and Jockey and have worked here for about four years.

We need to have someone on-site after hours for security purposes and to look after late check-ins.

Prior to working here I managed nightclubs and bars in Brisbane but I certainly don't miss that life.

I came to Warwick for a nice change of pace.

A friend was working here and I came out for a look around and decided to stay, it's a beautiful town.

People here are so friendly and love to have a chat.

The Horse and Jockey is a great pub, with great staff and customers.

It's a good family environment.