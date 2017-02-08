31°
News

If Warwick's most feared walls talked

John Telfer | 8th Feb 2017 7:48 AM
TOUGH: One of the orginal cells from Warwick Army Detention Barracks. It was 2.8m long, 1.8m wide and 2.8m high.
TOUGH: One of the orginal cells from Warwick Army Detention Barracks. It was 2.8m long, 1.8m wide and 2.8m high. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MANY of Warwick's present-day residents, who live near the vacant block of land between Flitcroft, Carmody, and Quinn Sts, are unaware of its sad war-time history.

Between 1942 and 1945, the site was the Australian Army's notorious No 3 Army Detention Barracks, which could be compared to the American prison at Guantanamo Bay.

My interest in this establishment of 72 years ago, was when doing research for a book I am writing on the history of the Warwick Sub sub-branch of the Returned Soldiers, Sailors and Airmen's Imperial League of Australia, when I read in the minutes of the sub-branch meeting in April 1944, this query:

"The sub-branch has been concerned about rumours of the treatment of soldiers and riots at the army detention camp, but has no control over such happenings.”

Looking back with John Telfer.
Looking back with John Telfer. Contributed

The rumours over treatment of soldiers at the barracks turned out to be fact when on December, 7, 1943, staff members Lance-Sergeant Herbert Leschke, Sergeant William Anthony Blake AIF, and staff Sergeant John Cardigan, were charged with the ill-treatment of Private David Smith AIF.

All were court-martialled separately by the court, that comprised Lieutenant-Colonel HC Harris as president, assisted by Major JB Chapman and Captain HG Webb. Evidence heard during the trial and in Private Smith's pre-court statement included the threat from the Camp Commandant Lieutenant Shepherd that "we will make it hot for you”.

One witness, Private Kim Connolly told the court that he was one of the Garrison Battalion that supplied the Warwick Detention Barracks with guards on March 7, 1943, when Smith arrived.

Looking back with John Telfer.
Looking back with John Telfer. Contributed

Smith and other men were given kit bags and ordered to run with it.

"The next thing I saw was Smith running down the track towards the Stanthorpe Road,” he said.

"Someone called out 'he's made a break'. Shots were fired, and someone sang out 'they've got him'.”

Connolly said there was "a bit of a scuffle at the end of the drive”.

He saw Leschke and another man there. Major York, Smith's legal representative asked Connolly what happened next.

"As Smith rose, Leschke knocked him down and as they were making for the top of the drive, Cardigan kicked Smith on the legs,” Connolly replied.

Major York asked Connolly if he heard noises from the kit store where Smith was taken.

"Yes; I heard sounds of scuffling and thumping and also cries,” Connolly replied.

"The scuffling noise suggested to me that two or three were having a 'rough up'.

"I then heard sounds like someone hitting the walls, and also moans and cries - human cries. Smith was later taken to the commandant's hut.

"Blood was running down Smith's face from what appeared to be a cut over the eye. Blood also covered one of his arms.”

Other prominent court martials occurred in 1944 when staff members of the detention barracks were charged over ill-treatment of prisoners when Sergeant Phillip Schicter and Sergeant Ernest Connors were tried but acquitted over the ill-treatment of a Private PW Hackett.

When privates Sewell, Armstrong and Seymour, who had escaped from the barracks were recaptured, complaints were made that ended in charges of ill-treatment laid against Sergeants Cardigan, Redmond, Sichter and Connors.

Connors and Sichter were found guilty and fined £10 while Sergeant Sichter was also severely reprimanded on each of two charges of ill-treating soldiers.

Numerous charges were brought against staff during the period of 1942-1945 and were brought to the attention of the Federal Parliament, of which the Warwick Daily News reported on February 10, 1944.

When asked about the ill-treatment and riots at the Warwick and Grovely detention barracks, Army Minister Mr Ford said:

"Following court martials on charges of ill-treatment of soldiers at Warwick Detention Barracks, the staffing of the barracks, had been reviewed and arrangements made for a new commandant and a replacement for the staff.”

Brutality and ill-treatment of soldiers in detention barracks were not uncommon during the Second World War, as many found the discipline harsh and many inmates went in for breaches of discipline, being AWOL, insubordination, drunkenness and rioting.

Warwick experienced this in 1943 when military police prevented a riot in the town's Criterion Hotel and shots were fired into the ceiling to break it up.

Those shots are now preserved in the ceiling and have become a tourist attraction, and the public bar is named The Bullet Bar.

A possible reason for a lot of the problems was that the prison guards were members of the Volunteer Defence Corps or the Garrison Battalion that were classified as Class B men.

They were recruited between the ages of 28-55 and had to have previous military experience. They were used in detention barracks, POW and internment camps, and coastal defence.

There was also a possibility that these old 1st AIF men had little respect for conscripts, still carrying the First World War grudge.

Most of the more violent and recalcitrant prisoners were sent to Brisbane's Boggo Road Gaol during the war.

Former Chief Warden Roy Stephenson possibly summed it up accurately when he stated in his book Nor Iron Bars a Cage (Booralong) 1982:

"Rebellious behaviour in military prisons was because of the fact that Army discipline meant that harsh measures were adopted against persons collectively. Service mentality meant that if one or two stepped out of line, all were punished.”

American forces in Australia had their own problems of discipline and also were harsh on prisoners.

Riots occurred in Townsville's Army Detention Camp for African American personnel in May, 1942, when they rioted and turned the machine guns on their white officers.

The American authorities hushed this up under military censorship laws.

Another famous incident was Melbourne's "Brown Out Strangler”, when Private Eddie Leonski was hanged in Melbourne Gaol.

A rather sad incident was when one American prisoner of Filipino extraction, was captured by the Japanese in New Guinea and forced to fight against the Americans in a Japanese soldier's uniform.

When recaptured by the Americans he was tried for treason and sentenced to death.

The Americans tried to have him executed at Boggo Road Gaol, but because Queensland had abolished capital punishment many years before, the Queensland Government denied the Americans this request, so they flew him to New Guinea and hanged him there.

There is little to show on that undeveloped block in Flitcroft St, Warwick, perhaps only a concrete slab, as the ghosts of the past are really at rest.

Residents in that area reside in a long-ago part of the city's military history when more than 5000 Australian and American troops were stationed here.

This story is told to help keep alive that history, and know that the United States detention centre at Guantanamo Bay was nothing new, as Warwick's detention barracks was a much-feared place.

If the walls of those prison cells could talk, I am certain it would not be a pleasant dialogue.

Warwick Daily News

Brisbane shopping just got better: 5 new shops!

BRISBANE is known for its incredibly on-point shopping scene, but things have gone to another level in recent times with a bunch of new retailers moving in.

Why the Valley is your new favourite place in Brisbane

Do not go past Doughnut Time - trust us!

FORTITUDE Valley really is the suburb that never sleeps.

Is Brisbane the new arts and culture capital?

Check out GOMA's latest exhibition - it's all about hair! GOMA 10 Ambassador Patience Hodgson visits Nervescape V 2016 by Icelandic artist Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir (aka Shoplifter), commissioned for ‘Sugar Spin: you, me, art and everything’ at the Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane. Photograph: Natasha Harth, QAGOMA

THE rest of the world should be envious of this line-up!

Sports gods answer your summer prayers with this line-up

The Brisbane Roar are on track for an entertaining season.

SO MUCH live action is happening in Brisbane this summer!

Not into art galleries, you say? Wanna bet?

Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern ArtGOMA Turns 10Sugar Spin: you; me; art and everythingGallery 1.2Shoppy \"Nervescape\" 2016Media call

FORGET everything you thought you knew about art galleries.

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

Israel Folau and Silver Fern netballer Maria Tutaia announced their engagement last last year.

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau.

How to make your child's every dream come true...

Take a dip at South Bank in the inner-city beach.

‘I DON’T want to do fun things, Mum and Dad’… said no child ever!

UPDATE: Threatening fire controlled near Warwick

UPDATE: Threatening fire controlled near Warwick

UPDATE: Firefighters have controlled a blaze that was threatening a home near Warwick

  • News

  • 8th Feb 2017 10:55 AM

Portraits of puppy love on canvas

FAVOURITE HAUNT: US-based painter Lisa Cooper dropped by to see friends at the Warwick Artists Studio this week.

Never work with children or animals

If Warwick's most feared walls talked

TOUGH: One of the orginal cells from Warwick Army Detention Barracks. It was 2.8m long, 1.8m wide and 2.8m high.

A look back at the history of Warwick's army detention barracks

Love of screen and basketball

MOVIE MADNESS: Video Ezy franchisee Jeff Clark shares his love of film, basketball and Chinese food.

IT'S time to meet the man behind the movies at Video Ezy, Jeff Clark

Local Partners

Councillor crowned prince of plonk

A career in wine making may await Southern Downs councillor Vic Pennisi after he swept the Stanthorpe Show wine awards this weekend.

Machinery star of event at Heritage Weekend

HISTORIC MACHINERY: Scott Gilmore and son Brian with a rusty, old international scout at the Allora Heritage Festival.

Thousands of visitors are expected to attend

Warwick pistol club attracts shooters as far as Emerald

AIM HIGH: Warwick Pistol Club members Ross Dossetto, Bob Campbell and Carol Hannemann prepare for the February Open Shoot which starts Friday.

Australian representatives heading to Warwick shoot

Warwick organisers jump into action for Jumpers and Jazz

ART COMES ALIVE: Yarnbombed golf buggy Petal with the Egg Bomb Project caravan at Jumpers and Jazz in July 2016.

Planning is well underway for the beloved winter festival

Paceman fit as Warwick heads to Toowoomba for final

Andrew Ryan shows his bowling style for Warwick and will be a key bowler in the Davis Shield final on Sunday.

Warwick paceman recovers from injury in time for final

All Time Low announce Australian tour with supports

Pop punk heaven for All Time Low fans as tour and support announced.

'I’m not full of s**t’: Highest MKR score ever

*WARNING EMBARGOED until 9pm Tuesday February 7* My Kitchen Rules contestants Amy and Tyson host their instant restaurant at Kangaroo Point, Queensland. Supplied by Channel 7.

OUR favourite villains Amy and Tyson show they can cook.

Jilted groom rejects second chance with runaway bride

Lauren asks Andrew to give their marriage a second chance.

MAN was dumped without warning on the show Married At First Sight.

Olympic gold medallist returns home to Mackay

Julia Zemiro's Home Delivery, featuring Mackay-born Cathy Freeman, airs on Wednesday, February 8.

Sportswoman shows off Mackay in TV episode

Buderim parents reject invitation to gay son's wedding

LOVERS: Grant and Chris have been together for more than three years, and Chris' parents refuse to acknowledge their son's finance.

'My story is not unique by any means.'

Patent trolls are trying to kill Netflix's new feature

Netflix's new feature could cause it serious legal trouble

Has Amber Sherlock had another wardrobe incident?

Has there been another wardrobe miscoordination at Channel Nine?

Walk to City Centre

68 Guy Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $229,000

Reduced to sell - present offers *3 Bedrooms * entry * sunroom *large formal lounge and dining with woodheater fireplace *spacious kitchen meals -good bench and...

250 Acre Grazing Lifestyle Block

L2 Glenvale Road, Warwick 4370

Rural 0 0 $399,000

This rare to find 250 Acre grazing block situated close to Leslie Dam and only 15km from the CBD of Warwick. Slightly undulating with some timbered areas and...

Horse Complex

26 Campbell Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 5 2 3 $475,000

Well presented 5 bedroom home, ensuite and W/I robe off main * New kitchen, electric appliances and a slow combustion stove, meals area and separate lounge with...

Great Place To Start

93 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $229,000

Well presented 3 bedroom timber home in a location handy to hospital, schools and park. Features include spacious split level lounge room with air conditioning &...

Dream of Owning Your Own Home?

44A Stewart Avenue, Warwick 4370

House 1 1 1 $149,000

This cute affordable one bedroom cottage could be your foot in the door. A minimalists dream, walking distance to the town centre, cottage garden, gas cooking and...

Charming Home

26 Marshall Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $249,000

Two large bedrooms with builtin robes * open plan living, convenient eat in kitchen, electrical appliances * reverse cycle air conditioner positioned to flow...

A Must See To Believe

5 Martin Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $319,900

This immaculately presented 3 bedroom brick residence has been fully renovated inside and outside. Featuring a fully enclosed indoor outdoor entertainment area...

Must be Sold !!

124 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 1 $189,000

This well maintained 4 bedroom timber home situated on an elevated 951m2 corner allotment. Close to the Warwick Hospitial, Warwick West State School and Westside...

Bushland Setting In Town

145 East Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $310,000

Large brick home with high ceilings throughout, 4 spacious bedrooms, large lounge / dining area, wood heater, well insulated including insulation in walls, large...

Immaculate Executive Residence

11 Flynn Drive, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $365,000

This immaculately presented property with manicured landscaped gardens and a spacious home for the whole family. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master with ensuite...

Mining giant execs could sun themselves on region's island

OFFERS INVITED: Potential buyers are showing interest in Camp Island, off the coast of Bowen.

The vendors are hoping for at least $2m for the island.

How Airbnb turned quiet street into party central

Party time!

'Dramatic change to the neighbourhood environment'

Tiny house, big hip-pocket benefits

POCKET-SIZED HOUSE: The property in Warwick has one bedroom and two small decks.

One of Queensland's tiniest homes has some large advantages

New development smashed with 300 inquiries a month

COMING SOON: Work is underway on the Harmony site at Palmview.

Massive inquiry for 378ha Coast development

Just a lazy $2.9 million, this hideaway could be yours

Fancy a rainforest hideaway?

“We figured we wanted to spend more time outside."

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!