ONE of Warwick's most anticipated events is set to go ahead, despite the drizzle.

On Tuesday, Mick Bradford said if his property got any more than 30mm, he'd be forced to cancel the day.

As of 5pm today however, his daughter Wendy passed on that "a little sprinkle" wasn't going to stop her go-getter of a dad.

The Yangan Heavy Horse Day kicks off at 9am tomorrow at Mick Bradford's property at 122 Swanfels Rd.