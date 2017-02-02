Simplicity the key to food

KEEP IT SIMPLE: Stick to fresh fruit and vegies and avoid processed foods.

IS IT just me, or is anyone else getting a bit tired of the sensationalist headlines about the specific foods you need to eat to prevent, cure, or recover from any number of health and wellness conditions?

Here are some examples:

7 super foods to lose belly fat - oatmeal, nuts, protein powder, olive oil, berries, eggs, beans and legumes, lean meats and fish, whole grains.

20 foods to improve brain function - olive oil, coconut oil, wild salmon, blueberries, turmeric, eggs, dandelion greens, walnuts, exercise, asparagus, kimchi, jicama (Mexican yam), kale, broccoli, avocado, red wine, dark chocolate, spinach, almonds, pumpkin seeds.

7 foods that help you shed pounds - water, broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, grapefruit, lettuce, radishes, spinach.

10 powerful foods to naturally detoxify your body after the holidays - water, lemons, Brussels sprouts, oats, lentils, artichokes, dandelions, green tea, seaweed, turmeric.

The list is endless, but they all have a lot in common.

There's no processed food.

If you keep in mind that the foods you choose should come in the way it grew, allowing for conveniences such as the butcher cutting meat into manageable pieces, most health problems will improve, disappear, or not develop in the first place.

Take a look at the lists above. Natural oils, not industrially processed ones. Nuts and avocado. Vegies such as artichoke, asparagus, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, cauliflower, kale, seaweed and spinach. Beans, lentils and oats. Berries. Eggs, meat and fish.

Shop at the butcher and greengrocer, or go around the periphery at the supermarket.

Avoid the aisles as much as possible - yes, yes, we all need washing powder and toilet paper and the like, and they're in the aisles, but you get the drift.

Keep it simple and forget the sensationalist headlines. Your body will thank you for it.

David Jordan,

WIRAC manager