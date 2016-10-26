Important jobs #26: Chairman of the rodeo bar

BAR BOSS: Chris O'Leary has an important job at the Warwick Rodeo, he's in charge of the bar.

FORGET chairman of the board, Chris O'Leary is Chairman of the bar.

It's an important position, especially at the Warwick Rodeo this weekend, when hundreds of thirsty cowgirls and cowboys come knocking after a hard week of competition.

"I've got the job of organising the running of the bars here at the rodeo," Mr O'Leary said.

"That includes staffing the two bars, stocking them, any maintenance that needs to be done and getting them ready for a very big weekend - huge.

"The first couple of days have been pretty quiet in the bar but that'll all change Thursday and then Friday and Saturday will be massive.

"Thousands of people will flood into the showgrounds over the weekend and a fair few of them will be wanting a cold drink or two."

Mr O'Leary said it was a good spot to watch the campdrafting.

We've got a good view here during the week but we won't be able to see much on the weekend: It gets a bit packed around here," he said.

"But I just like getting in and volunteering and helping the community out."

Mr O'Leary, a Warwick boy born and bred, owns his own welding and steel sales business in the industrial estate and said this gave him a little more leeway when it came to volunteering for the rodeo.

"I've taken a few weeks off to be here to help, as most of the volunteers have," he said.

"It's been a bit easier because I own my own business but there are a lot of great people here putting a lot of time and effort to make this rodeo run smoothly."

Mr O'Leary is a serving member of the rodeo committee with about 13 others.

"It's my first year on the management committee," he said.

"To be honest, it's been more work than I'd envisaged but I've thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity, the experience and the teamwork and support from the rest of the committee and everyone.

"I've been volunteering at the rodeo for a good few years now and I'll definitely be hoping to remain a part of the committee and the rodeo.

"I can really see the Warwick Rodeo getting much bigger and much better every year and possibly even becoming the best in the world."

Mr O'Leary said he hoped the fine weather would continue.

"We're expecting huge crowds so it'd be nice if it stayed fine," he said.