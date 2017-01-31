Impressive returns for breeder sale vendors

BUYERS were out in numbers for the annual Warwick Breeder Sale on Saturday afternoon.

Solid seasonal rainfall meant there was a strong yarding of animals on offer for prospective purchases.

Among the vendors were Regan and Sharon Harms from Oakmore Park, who had two droughtmaster bulls up for auction.

Mrs Harms said they had 70 head of breeder cattle at their Greenmount stud.

"We sell regularly here in Warwick, and there's been a good turnout here today,” she said.

"The market's really strong at the moment.

"Because of the rain around Killarney through to northern New South Wales there are quite a few buyers from those areas making for quite a sound sale.

"There will be a fair few people bidding on cows as replacement breeders.”

Aside from getting good returns in local markets, Mrs Harms said the stud would also kick off the local show season in the coming weeks.

"We have predominantly stud cattle where we are but also some commercial,” she said.

"We'll have four animals to start our showing season, and we'll be headed to the Clifton Show to start off with and then Droughtmaster Association Gatton Futurity in early March.

"We'll go to a few more of the local shows and then on to Toowoomba.”

Stanthorpe youngster Brax Ford was particularly taken with the droughtmaster the Harms had on offer.

Mr Ford's grandmother Suzie Speranza said he was following in his family's footsteps.

"Brax has just turned five but he loves the cattle already,” Mrs Speranza said.

"We have a vegetable farm in Stanthorpe and he'll call the animals to the front

of the packing shed,” she said.

"His grandfather and great grandfather have all run cattle so we're sort of training him for it.”

The angus breed in particular fetched good prices at the annual sale.

Six angus cross cows and calves topped the market, selling for $2280.

Three angus heifers also sold for $1900 and six angus cows sold for $1500.