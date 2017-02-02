38°
News

Independence and the chance for a good life

Jonno Colfs
| 2nd Feb 2017 5:00 AM
GOOD LIFE: Joe Condon stops in at the Warwick library for a coffee and a jigsaw puzzle.
GOOD LIFE: Joe Condon stops in at the Warwick library for a coffee and a jigsaw puzzle. Jonno Colfs

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FOR 48-year-old Warwick man Joe Condon, life has taken a turn for the better.

Joe has an intellectual disability and autism. Now, thanks to the National Disability Insurance Scheme, he's been given independence he's never had before.

Joe's father Tom Condon said the support offered by the NDIS means Joe's future is now more secure.

"We're getting older and Joe doesn't need to be relying on us and siblings any more,” he said.

"He always had a degree of independence, but he's always needed someone close by and for more than 40 years, that was his mum Gemma and I.

"He's had carers as well for many years, but never 24/7 support and now with the introduction of the NDIS and the package we received that is now possible.”

Mr Condon said the NDIS staff really listened to them.

"We chose to have a face- to-face interview with them,” he said.

"So we could express Joe's needs to them better.

"They work on a case-by- case basis and we were satisfied with the funding package we received from them.”

Mr Condon said they felt the support they were receiving would enable Joe to live a good life.

"Which everyone deserves,” he said.

"He'll never have a 'normal' life but this way he'll be able to do what he wants, when he wants.

"It's going to make a huge difference to his life and it's a big relief to know that his future is now secure, thanks to the NDIS.

"He's now able to rent his own place and we're looking to find another carer to be there when the existing carers are not, evenings and weekends for example.

"Joe likes to be social so it would be great to have someone who can take him out to see live music and maybe to the pub for a beer.”

Mr Condon placed an ad in last Saturday's Warwick Daily News to assist in finding that care.

"We wanted to reach out to the wider community,” he said.

"The available services aren't great here in Warwick just yet, but we believe the people with the skills are out there.

"Joe doesn't speak, although he does comprehend well, so having someone with him at all times that he likes and trusts is vital.”

Mr Condon said the NDIS was a fabulous scheme.

"It's already made a huge difference to our family and has the ability to make a similar difference to many others in a similar situation,” he said.

A day in the life of Joe, and carer Bruce

SUPPORT worker Bruce Green has the job of joining Joe Condon for his daily activities.

Mr Green said it was his job to keep Joe active and stimulated.

"His parents and I do all the planning for his day based on all the stuff he likes to do,” he said.

"Basically, getting out and about helps Joe's self- confidence and his ability to mix and engage with the community.

"The more activities we do, the more chances he has to meet people and be social, which he loves.”

Mr Green said his other duties included cooking basic meals and making sure Joe was comfortable at home.

"I'll sleep over some nights and get up and make him breakfast,” he said.

"Most days we'll go to the library and do some shopping.

"We also spend a bit of time at WIRAC.

"Joe does a gym session and joins in a swimming aerobics class,” he said.

"We'll go for drives and bushwalks as well.”

Mr Green said Joe thrived with a routine.

"This makes things a bit easier,” he said.

"He enjoys himself a lot more if we stick to a set plan.”

Warwick Daily News

Not into art galleries, you say? Wanna bet?

TAKING art to a whole new level, the party going on at Brisbane’s GOMA (Gallery of Modern Art) is comparable to Willy Wonker’s world.

Why the Valley is your new favourite place in Brisbane

Do not go past Doughnut Time - trust us!

FORTITUDE Valley really is the suburb that never sleeps.

Brisbane shopping just got better: 5 new shops!

Brisbane shopping just got better!

THE shopping scene in Brisbane just got better.

Sports gods answer your summer prayers with this line-up

The Brisbane Roar are on track for an entertaining season.

SO MUCH live action is happening in Brisbane this summer!

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

Israel Folau and Silver Fern netballer Maria Tutaia announced their engagement last last year.

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau.

You can do WHAT in Brisbane?!

Talk about arriving in style! Take your pub crawl to the next level with a helicopter!

BET you didn't know you could do these things in Brisbane...

How to make your child's every dream come true...

Take a dip at South Bank in the inner-city beach.

‘I DON’T want to do fun things, Mum and Dad’… said no child ever!

New addition to Rose City Shoppingworld just needs an owner

New addition to Rose City Shoppingworld just needs an owner

All the company needs is a franchisee to take on the challenge.

Candidate asked to withdraw from LNP pre-selection

Lisa Raymond, Senator James McGrath, Ashleigh Wallis, LNP Candidate for Maranoa Mr. David Littleproud, Laura Hutchison, Mary Carrigan and Goondiwindi Councillor Rob McKenzie.

PROSPECTIVE candidate Rob Mackenzie, said he was asked to withdraw

Southern Downs ratepayers face $250k poll

Voting in the Tweed Shire Council election.

SOUTHERN DOWNS residents could be forced back to the ballot box

Sugar Daddies? 100,000 students sign up to find one

A Sugar Baby receives gifts or money for being in a relationship.

Local Partners

Machinery star of event at Heritage Weekend

HISTORICAL machinery from around Australia will roll into the Southern Downs for the Allora Heritage Weekend.

Two Warwick men doing great things in community

FRESH START: Chris Burt and Travis Maguire, both with new roles at headspace Warwick.

THE new year sees a changing of the guard at headspace Warwick.

Eastern Suburbs keen to sign-on new players for league

NEW SEASON: Connor Atkins, Joseph Wagner and Dylan Farrell are ready for the sign-on this Saturday for a new season with Eastern Suburbs Junior Rugby League Club.

Suburbs has door open for new players

Sound of music hits Southern Downs

POPULAR: The 2016 South-East Queensland Busking Championships drew an estimated 3000 people.

Stanthorpe's streets will be full of music on Saturday, February 25

A sport that spans ages is ladies Thursday night squash

Judy Collins and Rosie Corney warm up before a ladies Thursday night match at St Mary's Squash Courts.

Spots available for ladies Thursday night squash

Sky News and Foxtel launch road trip to the regions

Sky News Australia announced on the weekend it will dedicate more time on the road out of Canberra this year.

What's on the big screen this week

Matthew McConaughey in a scene from the movie Gold.

AN OSCAR contender and a true story of heroism premiere today.

Beyonce and Jay Z are having twins, siblings for Blue Ivy

SINGER Beyonce Knowles has revealed she is expecting twins

MOVIE REVIEW: Patriots Day is a good movie with a blind spot

Mark Wahlberg in a scene from the movie Patriots Day.

THIS nail-biting, poignant drama stars proud Bostonian Mark Wahlberg

MOVIE REVIEW: Gold movie scores a bronze or silver at best

Matthew McConaughey in a scene from the movie Gold.

NOT everything that glitters is... well, you know.

MOVIE REVIEW: Manchester by the Sea worthy of Oscar buzz

Casey Affleck in a scene from the movie Manchester By The Sea.

Casey Affleck’s performance is worthy of the Best Actor gong.

MKR recap: What not to do at a dinner party

Amy and Tyson: not impressed.

Dinner parties are hard and usually awkward. Here’s what not to do.

Walk to City Centre

68 Guy Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $235,000

3 Bedrooms * entry * sunroom *large formal lounge and dining with woodheater fireplace *spacious kitchen meals -good bench and cupboard space, four door pantry and...

Horse Complex

26 Campbell Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 5 2 3 $475,000

Well presented 5 bedroom home, ensuite and W/I robe off main * New kitchen, electric appliances and a slow combustion stove, meals area and separate lounge with...

Charming Home

26 Marshall Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $249,000

Two large bedrooms with builtin robes * open plan living, convenient eat in kitchen, electrical appliances * reverse cycle air conditioner positioned to flow...

A Must See To Believe

5 Martin Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $319,900

This immaculately presented 3 bedroom brick residence has been fully renovated inside and outside. Featuring a fully enclosed indoor outdoor entertainment area...

Must be Sold !!

124 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 1 $189,000

This well maintained 4 bedroom timber home situated on an elevated 951m2 corner allotment. Close to the Warwick Hospitial, Warwick West State School and Westside...

Bushland Setting In Town

145 East Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $310,000

Large brick home with high ceilings throughout, 4 spacious bedrooms, large lounge / dining area, wood heater, well insulated including insulation in walls, large...

Immaculate Executive Residence

11 Flynn Drive, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $365,000

This immaculately presented property with manicured landscaped gardens and a spacious home for the whole family. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master with ensuite...

Life Style - Set up for Horses

13 Swan Creek Hall Road, Swan Creek 4370

2 1 3 $325,000

Reduced to sell *2 bedroom + sleepout *convenient kitchen *large lounge with reverse cycle air conditioner *fenced to four paddocks *3 x horse stables, arena with...

Land Close to CBD

5 Wantley Street, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $115,000

Vacant land * Level block * fenced 776sm * all town facilities available * bitumen frontage * walk to main street * well worth inspection * ready to build * agent...

Cinema Heights - Inground Pool

11 Davis Place, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 1 $299,500

4 Bedrooms, ensuite and walk in robe off main * separate dining * kitchen family open plan * covered patio at back overlooking the fully fenced inground pool and...

Underbelly at Buderim? Not just yet, at least

UNDERWORLD RUMOURS: Jonathon LaPaglia, left, and Matthew Nable in a scene from the TV series Underbelly: Badness. Talk of underworld identity Mick Gatto moving to Buderim has so far proven unfounded.

Talk of Mick Gatto buying on the mountain

What's to stop your house getting trashed like this one?

YOUR RIGHTS: How protected are you?

Sneak peek at $20 million apartment development

Altitude site plan by Harley Graham Architects.

Estate offers affordable, sustainable units and strong community

Love Yurts: Homeowners renting out backyard huts

Andrew Wise and Jen Brissenden show off their backyard yurt in Newcastle.

Homeowners are turning to the traditional huts known as yurts

Coastal unit market on the rise

The Mooloolaba Esplanade is a changing landscape.

Sunny Coast offers blue skies for unit buyers

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!