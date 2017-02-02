Independence and the chance for a good life

GOOD LIFE: Joe Condon stops in at the Warwick library for a coffee and a jigsaw puzzle.

FOR 48-year-old Warwick man Joe Condon, life has taken a turn for the better.

Joe has an intellectual disability and autism. Now, thanks to the National Disability Insurance Scheme, he's been given independence he's never had before.

Joe's father Tom Condon said the support offered by the NDIS means Joe's future is now more secure.

"We're getting older and Joe doesn't need to be relying on us and siblings any more,” he said.

"He always had a degree of independence, but he's always needed someone close by and for more than 40 years, that was his mum Gemma and I.

"He's had carers as well for many years, but never 24/7 support and now with the introduction of the NDIS and the package we received that is now possible.”

Mr Condon said the NDIS staff really listened to them.

"We chose to have a face- to-face interview with them,” he said.

"So we could express Joe's needs to them better.

"They work on a case-by- case basis and we were satisfied with the funding package we received from them.”

Mr Condon said they felt the support they were receiving would enable Joe to live a good life.

"Which everyone deserves,” he said.

"He'll never have a 'normal' life but this way he'll be able to do what he wants, when he wants.

"It's going to make a huge difference to his life and it's a big relief to know that his future is now secure, thanks to the NDIS.

"He's now able to rent his own place and we're looking to find another carer to be there when the existing carers are not, evenings and weekends for example.

"Joe likes to be social so it would be great to have someone who can take him out to see live music and maybe to the pub for a beer.”

Mr Condon placed an ad in last Saturday's Warwick Daily News to assist in finding that care.

"We wanted to reach out to the wider community,” he said.

"The available services aren't great here in Warwick just yet, but we believe the people with the skills are out there.

"Joe doesn't speak, although he does comprehend well, so having someone with him at all times that he likes and trusts is vital.”

Mr Condon said the NDIS was a fabulous scheme.

"It's already made a huge difference to our family and has the ability to make a similar difference to many others in a similar situation,” he said.

A day in the life of Joe, and carer Bruce

SUPPORT worker Bruce Green has the job of joining Joe Condon for his daily activities.

Mr Green said it was his job to keep Joe active and stimulated.

"His parents and I do all the planning for his day based on all the stuff he likes to do,” he said.

"Basically, getting out and about helps Joe's self- confidence and his ability to mix and engage with the community.

"The more activities we do, the more chances he has to meet people and be social, which he loves.”

Mr Green said his other duties included cooking basic meals and making sure Joe was comfortable at home.

"I'll sleep over some nights and get up and make him breakfast,” he said.

"Most days we'll go to the library and do some shopping.

"We also spend a bit of time at WIRAC.

"Joe does a gym session and joins in a swimming aerobics class,” he said.

"We'll go for drives and bushwalks as well.”

Mr Green said Joe thrived with a routine.

"This makes things a bit easier,” he said.

"He enjoys himself a lot more if we stick to a set plan.”