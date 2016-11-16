Inland rail 'a top priority' for state and Southern Downs

OPPORTUNITIES UNDER DISCUSSION: Inland rail and the Commonwealth Games were major talking points in a meeting between State Transport and Commonwealth Games Minister Stirling Hinchcliffe and Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie earlier in the week.

INLAND rail and the Commonwealth Games were key talking points in a meeting between Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie, CEO David Keenan and State Minister for Transport and the Commonwealth Games Stirling Hinchliffe.

Cr Dobie and Mr Keenan used the meeting to higlight the significance of the inland rail project for the region.

Mr Hinchcliffe emphasised the inland rail project remained a high priority for the State Government and that it would be a major piece of economic infrastructure supporting the Queensland economy.

Cr Dobie indicated that Council and the community had concerns about the consultation process that had occurred in the past and, that was underway at present.

"It is important all stakeholders are involved in the consultation process on a consistent basis,” she said.

"In the past, there has been an inconsistent approach to consultation on this important project and, in relation to the identification and investigation proposed routes for the inland rail, almost no consultation with Southern Downs Regional Council.

"Council has been informed that a Community Reference Committee was to be established, but that was over three weeks ago and there have been no updates on the status of this Committee or when they are likely to meet.”

Cr Dobie thanked Mr Hinchcliffe for the ensuring the release of SMEC Options Analysis Project report undertaken in 2015 and spoke about the need for effective and transparent consultation processes by the Australian Rail Track Corporation going forward.

Mr Hincliffe agreed on the need for effective and transparent consultation.

The Mayor Dobie raised the issue of the south west freight line networks and the potential for this existing infrastructure to be fully utilised and maintained.

She also spoke of the endeavours of the council and a local committee that are seeking to attract athletes and officials to consider the Southern Downs as a destination for pre-event training for the Commonwealth Games in 2018.

Cr Dobie explained a prospectus had been developed by the council, describing the recreational infrastructure of the region and the accommodation options. This prospectus has been distributed to a number of countries.

"It will be great if the Southern Downs region can attract some Commonwealth Games athletes or teams, as it offers the opportunity to host world class sports people, as well as facilitate cultural exchanges,” she said.

Mr Hinchcliffe said he would welcome copies of the prospectus so that his departmental staff could make them available to Commonwealth Games representatives from other countries.