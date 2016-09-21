17°
INLAND RAIL: The three studies compared

Molly Glassey | 21st Sep 2016 5:00 AM
From left, Inland Rail Implementation Group chairman and former Deputy Prime Minister John Anderson, Australian Rail Track Corporation CEO John Fullerton, and GM Peter Winder. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times
THE first major Inland Rail study was completed in 2006.

It considered four potential corridors for Inland Rail, to determine which would deliver the best economic and financial outcome.

This study, the North-South Rail Corridor Study, identified the "far western corridor” through Parkes as superior to the other options.

The second study, known as the 2010 Inland Rail Alignment Study, looked at the far western corridor and considered a range of alternatives to develop the optimum alignment for Inland Rail.

The Inland Rail Implementation Group made the decision to endorse the 2010 Inland Rail Alignment Study as the base for further work by ARTC.

Page 36 of the report revealed the route via Toowoomba would have stronger economic merit than one via Warwick.

"Although the Warwick routes were faster than the Toowoomba options, they were also significantly more expensive,” the 2010 Inland Rail Alignment report read.

"Although approximately 20 minutes would be saved, this would be at a cost of almost $450 million.”

The third report, the Snowy Mountains Engineering Report published in 2015 was the first to propose a third option route, through Karara and Leyburn.

The 90-page report also said the Karara route did not encounter as many floodplain problems and was quicker than the proposed corridor through Millmerran.

The SMEC was behind one of Australia's largest engineering feats, The Snowy Mountain Scheme.

Mr Springborg said the report needed to be treated seriously before locking in a corridor.

"This is a very extensive report, prepared with the full knowledge of the Queensland Government and ARTC and there is a very serious question as to why it has not been been previously released to the public.”

SMEC report strategic cost estimates

Via Millmerran$3.07b

Via Pittsworth and Southbrook$2.97b

Via Karara and Umbiram $2.97b

Via West Warwick and Wyreema$5.73b

Warwick Daily News
