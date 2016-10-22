Introducing the Warwick Tuk Tuk

Doug and Avis Stehn showing off their creation.

ONE extremely savvy Warwick couple are about to save you thousands on flights to South East Asia.

Dubbed 'the Warwick Tuk Tuk' the hand-welded, hand-crafted and self-engineered invention is a creation by the hands of mechanical-genius Doug Stehn.

"You ever been to South East Asia?” Doug asked, before revealing his automotive Frankenstein.

"We call it the Warwick Tuk Tuk.”

The invention is made through some top-notch welding and a good, ol' fashion (and extremely comfortable) armchair.

Doug Stehn has been called the "Henry Ford of Clintonvale". Molly Glassey

Doug and his wife Avis own an award-winning garden in Clintonvale, that they open up to visitors interested in popping by.

"We thought this might be a nice idea for any little kids who come over,” Avis said.

"He doesn't go very fast.”

Indeed, Doug sticks to a safe speed limit when doing the garden rounds, never goes off the beaten track and does a quick glance pack to ensure his passenger stays on board.

One journalist described the ride as "extremely relaxing, would do it again". Molly Glassey

If you'd like to visit the Stehn's garden give Avis a bell on 0438 511 983. They are open to visitors most days, but it's always good to check in before hand to make sure they're around.

And don't forget a helmet.