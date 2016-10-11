Intruder flees to stranger's house... then doesn't leave

The 19-year-old sat in the living room and the girl ran to her room and locked her door.

A COURT has heard of a 14-year-old girl's terrifying ordeal after a stranger ran into her home, sat on the couch and refused to leave.

Grant Stephen Lloyd Higgins told the court he was being chased by a "tattooed man with a plank of wood with nails in it" when he sought refuge in a Wood St home.

When he ran from Pratten St into the unlocked Wood St house on September 2, the 14-year-old girl who was there alone saw him from the hallway.

The 19-year-old sat in the living room and the girl ran to her room and locked her door.

Magistrate Anne Thacker acknowledged that being chased by a "tattoed man with a plank of wood" was not an ideal situation to be in, but seemed puzzled as to why Higgins took up in the home.

"Sitting around in the lounge room scaring a 14-year-old is not acceptable," she said.

"The (trespass) charge is because he stayed there."

The court heard the Warwick man only left the house after the teenage girl called her dad and he returned home and told the trespasser to get out.

"So he was pushing his weight around against a 14-year-old," Ms Thacker said.

She noted Higgins had a previous trespass on his record.

The Warwick man was sentenced to nine months probation.