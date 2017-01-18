37°
'It's a drowning hazard' say Maryvale mums

Sophie Lester
| 18th Jan 2017 7:15 AM
Water pooling in the backyard of a Slade St home.
Water pooling in the backyard of a Slade St home. Contributed

WATER overflowing from a council-owned drain has become a huge cause for concern for Maryvale mums Jodie Smith and Storm Angel.

Ms Angel said water would spill from the drain in front of her home and into her yard.

"I'm on about an acre and the water will flow over that entire area after a heavy storm,” Ms Angel said.

"It's started exposing the stumps on our house.

Rainwater flowing from an overfilled council drain has begun washing away dirt around the stumps of this Slade St home.
Rainwater flowing from an overfilled council drain has begun washing away dirt around the stumps of this Slade St home. Contributed

"We have no idea what's causing the water to pool.

"The water can sit in the drain for up to a week after it's rained - both Jodie and I have young kids and it's a drowning hazard.”

Ms Angel said despite efforts, she and others were frustrated Southern Downs Regional Council had provided no clear response.

"I've been ringing the council for more than a year now,” she said.

"We've had people come out to inspect it and were told a fortnight before Christmas someone would fix it first thing in the new year, and when I called up after it rained on the weekend, we were told it would be another four to five weeks.

"We're trying to do the right thing in contacting council, but it doesn't seem like they want to help us.”

Miss Smith said she had paid to have a new road laid down in front of her home only to have it washed away.

A new dirt road on Hodgson St has had its top layer washed away by rain after just two months.
A new dirt road on Hodgson St has had its top layer washed away by rain after just two months. Contributed

"We've had a gutful at this stage - we've been given no straight answers about when this will be fixed, ” Miss Smith said.

"Water is flowing from the drain on Slade St over to Weinholt St, and Hodgson St where I've just paid to have a $32,000 road put in about two months ago.

"The entire top layer of that new road has now been washed away and the yards around it are becoming swampland.

"Every time we've brought this issue to the new councillors we've been told to refer to the app but it hasn't helped us.

"How many times do we need to refer to the app before this is fixed? Does a child need to drown before something is done?”

OVERFLOW: Photos taken Sunday show the effect rain has on Maryvale properties. ABOVE: Water pooling in the yard of a Slade St home. BELOW: (from left) A newly constructed road on Hodgson St (top) has its top layer washed away by overflowing rainwater from a Slade St drain (bottom). Water pooling on Weinholt St, Maryvale.
OVERFLOW: Photos taken Sunday show the effect rain has on Maryvale properties. ABOVE: Water pooling in the yard of a Slade St home. BELOW: (from left) A newly constructed road on Hodgson St (top) has its top layer washed away by overflowing rainwater from a Slade St drain (bottom). Water pooling on Weinholt St, Maryvale. Contributed

The council's director of engineering Peter See said a concrete footpath was constructed along the existing table drain about three years ago and said staff had visited the site on numerous occasions.

"The resident's shed is built at ground level and picks up every bit of stormwater run-off from the road and from within the property,” Mr See said.

"Council has provided advice to the resident on numerous occasions; however the resident does not appear to have taken any steps to alleviate the issue within their property.

"It is noted that someone, at some point, has altered council's table drain, without council approval.

"The only permanent solution is for the street to have kerb and channelling installed and a drain constructed through the property; however at present, there are no funds in the budget for this purpose.”

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  maryvale warwick community

Local Partners

